Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, and Rave Master are some of Hiro Mashima’s best works but people often confuse them because of the characters that are eerily similar.

Manga fans would be aware of Hiro Mashima’s love for his characters if they read Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero. For a new anime lover, who has just seen one of these shows, their similarity might make someone believe that they are all connected. However, there is more to the story than what meets the eye.

Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, and Rave Master are the same, but different

The one common thing that all three animes and manga share is the character. Mashima loves his characters so much that he uses the same character profile for these three, but has given them different identities and storylines.

Due to this, some might get confused and think they are connected. In reality, they are three different stories altogether.

For instance, Rave Master focuses on the quest for rave stones, Fairy Tail is a story about forming guilds and fighting evil, while Edens Zero is a Sci-fi anime that brings in various technologies while fighting evil.

Fairy Tail characters have made an appearance in Edens Zero

Mashima does like to drop a few easter eggs in his manga and he did something similar with Edens Zero. Throughout the manga and anime fans would notice references made about Fairy Tail.

He also confirmed that Lucy and Natsu from Fairy Tail are in fact together. Throughout the series and manga, we get different scenes where Natsu’s love for Lucy is portrayed. However, they never confirmed the relationship.

Things changed in Edens Zero when viewers pointed out that Natsu and Lucy are spotted holding hands in the background of one of the scenes.

Edens Zero season 2 released in 2023

Season 2 of Edens Zero released in April 2023. The show is still going on and can be watched on Crunchyroll.

At the moment, Netflix only has season 1 of the show. It is unclear if it will be airing the new episodes.

