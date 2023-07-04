Here are seven of the best, brand-new anime series that fans should definitely check out this Summer on Crunchyroll.

The 2023 Summer slate is upon us and whilst anime sequels may dominate the schedule, there are some fantastic new series on Crunchyroll that fans should certainly not skip over.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead/Bug Films/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

Seven new anime on Crunchyroll this Summer

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: July 9

Undoubtedly the most highly anticipated new anime of the 2023 Summer broadcast slate is Zom 100, a comedy horror series from Bug Films that will be followed by a live-action film from Netflix on August 2.

This new series follows Akira, a 24-year-old who has turned into a lifeless zombie from the monotonous life of an office worker. Thankfully, all of his dreams/nightmares are about to come to life when an actual zombie apocalypse breaks out in his home city and whilst running for his life, Akira has never felt so alive!

“Even after the world turns into a zombie apocalypse, this former salaryman finds the ultimate freedom!”

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence: July 12

After the groundbreaking success of Oshi No Ko last season, Studio Doga Kobo is back with a brand-new romantic comedy series called Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence.

Whilst the young Pastor Lawrence enjoys working for the local townspeople and caring for the church, his responsibilities also include doting on the lazy Cecilia, who works as a ‘Saint’ giving people advice.

As the two try to figure out a way that they can bring God closer to the townspeople, their feelings for each other will grow past mere friendship into something that could ruin their entire religious purpose.

“A saint and a pastor make a quiet life together, but why on god’s green earth doesn’t the pastor pick up on the saint’s feelings?!”

Liar Liar: July 8

Adapting the popular light novel series of the same name, Liar Liar is certainly going to rival Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence for the best rom-com of the Summer slate.

At a school where students gamble their reputation on various ‘games’ in the hope of winning Stars, a new transfer student unexpectedly rocks the boat by starting the school year as the strongest in the entire cohort; a deadly game of lies and romantic bluffs is about to begin.

“Students battle to determine their rankings, with one student having to keep up the ultimate lie!”

Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon: July 5

As Isekai anime go, this is certainly one of the more unique reincarnation concepts to be explored on the Summer slate; however, that doesn’t mean that you should skip over this series just because of its unusual title.

When a young man meets an unexpected end by being crushed by his favorite vending machine, he wakes up in a magical world of monsters as the very machine that killed him. Can he keep his wits, stock, and options open enough to actually survive this adventure, or will he be tossed away as junk?

“This reincarnated human-turned-vending-machine is ready to serve you a whole new adventure and maybe a can of soda too!”

Am I Actually the Strongest? July 1

The second Isekai anime on this list, Am I Actually the Strongest sees a young man reincarnated into another world with the promise of possessing a ‘cheat’ skill…Unfortunately, things are about to get a little more complicated for young Hart.

When the residents of this new magical kingdom mistake his stats as being essentially non-existent, Hart is abandoned as a baby. Little do they know that he is actually the most overpowered being in this world, with abilities so immense that they don’t even register on their power-scale!

“A shut-in reincarnated as a baby is given 1000 times the amount of magic energy, not that anyone would know!”

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout: July 1

Adapted from the popular role-playing video game, Atelier Ryza is a fantasy adventure anime that will have one of the largest fanbases out of any new series on the Summer slate.

The series follows an ambitious young girl called Stout as she sets out from her home island with the dream of having a grand adventure of her own. Along the way, she will meet a variety of characters and enemies, as well as learn the secrets of alchemy on a journey that will see dark mysteries uncovered.

“Based on the video game, Ryza escapes her village life in search of new friends and adventures!”

Undead Murder Farce: July 5

A dark horse on the 2023 Summer anime slate, Undead Murder Farce sees a young detective set out across 19th Century Europe with the head of a vampire in a bird cage.

However, there is far more to this story than meets the eye; not only is the detective searching for the killer of the vampire, but he might have to team up with a monster or two if he is to find the answers to his questions.

“Supernatural detectives travel around Europe to solve mysteries involving monsters and the macabre!”

Which of these new anime shows are you excited to watch this Summer on Crunchyroll? Let us know in the comments below!

