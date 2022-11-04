Enola Holmes 3: Millie Bobby Brown Wants the Sleuth "Under Pressure"

The energetic teen detective is back in Enola Holmes 2, courtesy of Netflix, and before the dust has settled around the current case, we’re already talking about the possibility of Enola Holmes 3.

Early reviews for the sequel were largely positive with many stating that the humor and fun factor was a step up from the first movie, combined with another stand-out performance by Millie Bobby Brown.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Jack Throne, Enola Holmes 2 is a direct sequel to the 2020 movie, Enola Holmes, and both movies are based on the young adult series of the same name by Nancy Springer, starring Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Enola Holmes 3 Possibilities

Enola Holmes 3 currently remains unconfirmed by the streaming platform, but that isn’t necessarily anything to worry about.

The first movie was released in September 2020 and it took up until April 2021 for the sequel to be officially announced, even though Bobby Brown and director Bradbeer began airing their intentions prior.

Taking the series’ previous pattern into consideration, Enola Holmes 3 is expected to arrive in late 2024, if it is green-lit.

Millie Bobby Brown is Keen to See Enola “Under Pressure”

In an interview with Screen Rant, Bobby Brown wasted no time in discussing what she wants for Enola’s character development in a third feature:

“I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Upping the stakes in the third and possibly final movie – if Bradbeer is intending to make a trilogy – would make sense for the character, in order for the sleuth to face her biggest case yet.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill’s Schedules are Packed

Even though Bobby Brown is clearly keen to take on a third Enola Holmes, finding the time to shoot it may prove challenging.

On top of Stranger Things 5 being in development, which will also carry a lengthy press tour being the final season, the actor has four separate projects in development.

In addition to Bobby Brown’s schedule, supporting actor Henry Cavill also has his plate full going forward. The actor recently announced that he was pulling out of Netflix’s The Witcher series, days after his return as Superman was confirmed. Cavill is also the front-runner to play James Bond in the next wave, which will also be a demanding commitment.

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

