**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for American Horror Story: NYC**

American Horror Story seasons are usually filled with some mysteries to solve within the madness and viewers have finally found out who the Mai Tai killer is. We introduce you to the actor behind the killing spree.

NYC also introduced us to the killer Big Daddy, played by Matthew William Bishop, characterized by a leather mask and harness giving a call back to the leather suit featured in Season 1’s Murder House.

The television horror anthology began in 2011 with Murder House and co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk helm the series. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Lily Rabe.

American Horror Story: Double Feature | Season 10: Title Reveal BridTV 3507 American Horror Story: Double Feature | Season 10: Title Reveal 826883 826883 center 32600

Mr. Whitely is revealed to be the Mai Tai Killer

It was previously revealed in earnest that Mr. Whitely, one of Dr. Hannah Wells’ patients, was the Mai Tai Killer.

We saw him drugging gay men with the cocktail before abducting them and eventually killing them by covering their mouths with a handkerchief.

We also know that Mr. Whitley is using his military and little medical skills to make his victims into a monster.

Which Actor Plays the Mai Tai Killer? – Meet Jeff Hiller

Mr. Whitely, or the Mai Tai killer, is played by Texas-born actor and comedian Jeff Hiller.

Hiller regularly performs improv comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and Los Angeles and has appeared in the Broadway production Bloody, Bloody, Andrew, as well as a musical version of Silence of the Lambs, titled Silence – an off-broadway project.

Within his acting career, which began in 2004, Hiller is most notably known for his roles in Nightcap, Ghost Town, and Morning Glory. The actor also has a recurring role in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere and he recently appeared as the therapist in Netflix’s The Watcher.

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story: NYC?

Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which includes a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:

Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022

Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022

Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022

Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022

Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022

Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022

Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022

Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022

Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

Show all