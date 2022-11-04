Which Actor Plays the Mai Tai Killer in American Horror Story: NYC?
**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for American Horror Story: NYC**
American Horror Story seasons are usually filled with some mysteries to solve within the madness and viewers have finally found out who the Mai Tai killer is. We introduce you to the actor behind the killing spree.
NYC also introduced us to the killer Big Daddy, played by Matthew William Bishop, characterized by a leather mask and harness giving a call back to the leather suit featured in Season 1’s Murder House.
The television horror anthology began in 2011 with Murder House and co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk helm the series. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Lily Rabe.
Mr. Whitely is revealed to be the Mai Tai Killer
It was previously revealed in earnest that Mr. Whitely, one of Dr. Hannah Wells’ patients, was the Mai Tai Killer.
We saw him drugging gay men with the cocktail before abducting them and eventually killing them by covering their mouths with a handkerchief.
We also know that Mr. Whitley is using his military and little medical skills to make his victims into a monster.
Which Actor Plays the Mai Tai Killer? – Meet Jeff Hiller
Mr. Whitely, or the Mai Tai killer, is played by Texas-born actor and comedian Jeff Hiller.
Hiller regularly performs improv comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and Los Angeles and has appeared in the Broadway production Bloody, Bloody, Andrew, as well as a musical version of Silence of the Lambs, titled Silence – an off-broadway project.
Within his acting career, which began in 2004, Hiller is most notably known for his roles in Nightcap, Ghost Town, and Morning Glory. The actor also has a recurring role in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere and he recently appeared as the therapist in Netflix’s The Watcher.
How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story: NYC?
Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which includes a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:
- Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022
- Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022
- Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022
- Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022
- Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022
- Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022
- Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022
- Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022
- Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022
- Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.