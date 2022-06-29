Escape From Tarkov 0.12.12.30 Patch Notes (June 29)

A new Escape From Tarkov patch is out today, bringing with it the expanded Lighthouse map, and a huge server reset.

Every six months or so, developers Battlestate Games releases a major patch that wipes progress and adds content.

And today has seen that event go live, with fans now having to start from the beginning as they look to dominate the battlefield once again.

Escape From Tarkov 0.12.12.30

As confirmed by Battlestate today, the new Escape From Tarkov 0.12.12.30 patch is now live and can now be downloaded from official servers. The biggest and most notable change will be the reset of gear gamers have to use in-game, with the latest wipe now in full effect. This means you will be starting again and looking to build up the best gear possible.

Other changes have also been made across the game, with Battlestate confirming these in the official Escape From Tarkov patch notes listed below:

EFT Patch Notes

New additions:

Expanded the Lighthouse location – added the ability to visit the island where the lighthouse is located, and also added new interiors inside the water treatment plant facility complex.

Added three new bosses – the commanders of the ex-USEC PMC group known as Rogues. The leader of the gang is Knight, who coordinates the actions of the entire group and specializes in assault operations. Birdeye maintains distance between him and the enemy, setting up ambushes and choosing positions with a clear line of sight to the area. Big Pipe prefers the grenade launcher and serves the role of massive firepower in battle and always rushes towards the enemy to reach combat distance.

Bosses maintain contact with each other and with the other Rogues, however they don’t stick together and instead keep their positioning distances. When an enemy is detected by any of the bosses or Rogues, information on enemy location is transmitted to everyone by radio, and the bosses prepare for battle, taking up tactical positions for engagement.

Bosses help each other, use all available weapons, and are hostile to everyone: players of any faction, Scavs, and Raiders. They don’t communicate with the rest of the bosses and Fence, so they attack any enemy immediately. Killing them does not affect the player’s reputation.

The bosses’ habitats are Lighthouse, Shoreline, Woods, and Customs. They do not stay in one place and instead wander through these locations all the time. If the bosses have moved to one of the maps, they will be absent on the others. There is no timetable for their movement and no one knows what the bosses are guided by when changing their location.

Added offline cooperative game mode. This game mode is only available to players who purchased the Edge of Darkness pre-order edition. Added the “Co-op mode” checkbox on the game mode selection screen. In co-op mode, all settings for bots, bosses, time and weather are identical to online raids. Progress in co-op raids is not saved, and the gear taken into such raids won’t be lost upon death; The “Start as group” checkbox allows for all players in the group to spawn together in the center of the location. With the checkbox unticked, all players will spawn like in the online mode. The number of players in a group for the co-op mode has been increased and depends on the maximum number of players in the selected location. The number of co-op servers may be limited under heavy loads. In this case, on the group gathering screen, you will see a message saying “Attention! High load on practice mode servers”. This message means that finding a server for a co-op raid may take longer than usual.

Reworked the movement animations: Updated the animations for character movement, jumps and stances, added new breathing animations, melee attack animations, weapon drawing/holstering. Added sprint animations that change depending on weapon type (rifle, pistol, melee, grenade) and its length. Added rotations and tilts of the body when moving and sprinting. The lower the speed/position of the player, the lower the tilt of the body during turns, and vice versa. Implemented weapon operations during the sprint, in particular the ability to switch to another weapon, switch fire modes, check the magazine/chamber, folding and unfolding, inspection, and reloading. Fixed third-person weapon twisting while prone when lying on the side.

Added daily tasks for Player Scavs. The tasks will be given out by Fence once a day, and will be available after building the Intelligence Center in the Hideout, regardless of the PMC character level.

Added a new type of daily tasks – searching for items from a category such as food, medicine, weapons, etc. All items will need to be found in one raid.

Added slots for special items in the PMC inventory, in which you can put a compass and a rangefinder, a wi-fi camera, a marker, and other special items. Items in special slots are not lost upon death. They also cannot be looted from bodies. To activate an item from a special slot, you need to assign a key on the quick access panel (1-9).

Added a flare gun and single-shot reactive flare rounds with lighting and flare ammo. Shooting red signal flares will call in a plane with an airdrop to fly to the nearest possible location.

Updated the Airdrop mechanics – added 4 types of containers with unique contents (weapons, medicine, supplies, general purpose). Added countermeasure flares when flying in and dropping the container. Updated the plane flying trajectories and decreased the engine sound volume.

Added tasks for the new Lighthouse territories

Updated the base clothing models for USEC and BEAR PMCs

Added new head models for USEC and BEAR PMCs

Added new weapons and customization for them: Benelli M3 Super 90 shotgun Accuracy International AXMC sniper rifle MP-18 single-shot rifle RD-704 assault rifle SAG AK carbine HK G36 assault rifle MGL M32A1 revolver grenade launcher

Reworked the animations for MP-133 and MP9

Added a new model, animations, and modifications for SV-98

Added new equipment and items

Changed the bonuses for the Perception skill – now, the hearing radius increases by 0.3% per level, up until 15% for the max level. Before this change, the hearing radius increased by 0.7% and up to 35%.

Changed the inertia speed and force when leaning

Added new outfits for both PMC factions

Added new crafting recipes in the Hideout

Reworked the Elite Metabolism skill effect – now, with 0 hydration and energy, you will not receive any thirst and hunger damage, but still receive other negative effects. Before this change, there were no negative effects at all.

Reworked the Elite Strength skill effect – now, weapons equipped on sling, on back, and in the holster become weightless. All other equipment and item weight in chest rigs, backpacks, pouches, and secured containers is counted normally. Before this change, all equipment and weapons were weightless.

Escape From Tarkov Patch Graphical improvements:

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) – an image scaling technology in modern 3D games that allows you to increase performance with minimal loss in the quality of the final image. FSR is an analogue of the DLSS technology and is supported by all AMD graphics cards from the RX400 series and newer, as well as NVIDIA 1000 series cards and newer.

The FSR option is only available for Full HD resolutions (1920×1080) and higher. The Performance mode is only available for 4K Ultra HD resolutions (3840×2160) and higher.

Temporarily disabled the ability to enable Mip Streaming in the graphics settings. We are currently reworking this function and will re-enable it in the nearest updates.

Updated the NVidia Reflex version.

Reworked laser sights for all tactical devices: with IR mode enabled, the lasers and flashlights will not be visible since they are designed for use with NVGs. Also, the intensity and brightness of standard non-IR lasers has been increased.

Sounds:

Added new voices for BEAR and USEC;

Added new sounds of movement on top of various surface types;

Added sounds for weapons dropping on various surfaces;

Added sounds of bodies collapsing after death and sounds of transition to prone.

Escape From Tarkov Patch List of fixes:

The sound effect of active headsets no longer persists between offline raids;

Added a perk icon for hand stamina to the Endurance skill;

Cultist Knife charge value no longer resets to max if the knife is picked up from a killed player;

Fixed display of prices with 5 or more characters for items that take 1-2 space cells;

Added sorting table button to mail and task reward screens;

The trajectory of the AGS projectile no longer changes when the scope is moved;

The metal bars on The Lab location no longer reduce the damage when shooting through them;

Fixed incorrect behavior of bodies after death in some specific places on the Lighthouse location;

The Next button no longer disappears if you return to the faction selection screen from the head model and voice selection screen, and the nickname screen;

MS2000 Marker no longer floats in the air after placing it;

Fixed incorrect behavior of the settings interface when switching from fullscreen mode to borderless mode;

Fixed the incorrect window size for the 1920×1080 resolution in windowed mode;

Helmet-mounted flashlight no longer blocks vision when using stationary weapons;

Picking up an item while prone no longer causes incorrect camera movement;

Adjusted the aiming accuracy for the TOZ KS-23M carbine;

Fixed a bug that caused Rogues to visually appear incorrectly behind stationary weapons;

The sort direction indicator no longer changes its position if the player re-enters the Flea Market screen;

FN SCAR-H 7.62×51 20-round magazine now increases the weapon size by 1 slot down;

When changing the menu background while in the Hideout, the hideout image is no longer overlapped by the menu background;

Fixed the HighCom Trooper TFO icon for low graphics settings;

Fixed incorrect icon anti-aliasing for big items in the stash;

Fixed a bug that caused character textures to become distorted when loading into a raid;

Fixed incorrect patrol route for Tagilla on night time Factory;

Fixed the lack of wet asphalt effect with SSR enabled in some places on the Lighthouse location;

Added inertia when quickly tapping the A/D keys;

Fixed bot behavior when shooting with revolvers;

Weapon stat penalties from ammo are now displayed correctly for revolvers;

Fixed incorrect behavior of Tagilla when changing positions during combat;

Killa is no longer hostile to Player Scavs with a reputation above 6.0;

Fixed display of weapons in the folded and unfolded state in the stash;

Fixed the possibility of bot hands getting frozen;

Rogues are now aggressive again towards USEC players who killed them in past raids;

Fixed a number of issues related to the calculation of inertia, allowing players to bypass or reduce it;

Fixed an error that caused the disappearance of ammo loaded into magazines during a raid after finishing the raid;

Fixed blocking of inventory operations that could occur after selecting a weapon picked up from a killed Scav;

Fixed a bug due to which the container from the airdrop froze in the air or ended up in places inaccessible to players;

Fixed an overly bright lighting of characters when loading into a location.

Escape From Tarkov Patch Other changes:

Numerous balancing changes for item parameters;

Various visual fixes on locations;

Various balancing changes of weapon characteristics;

Added an ability to select a different display in the game settings;

Various fixes and adjustments of the user interface.