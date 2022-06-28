Pokemon Go Starly Community Day Dates Confirmed For July 2022

The Pokemon Go Starly Community Day Dates have been confirmed for July 2022 by Niantic today.

The good news is that there will be plenty of returning rewards and bonuses, plus something extra for those willing to splash the cash on a ticket.

Starly, the Starling Pokémon, will be featured during July’s Community Day, with the shiny version also available during the limited-time event.

When Does July’s Community Day Start?

Niantic has confirmed that the new Pokemon Go Starly Community Day will be held next month on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 11am to 2pm local time. This will give Trainers just three hours to grab all the bonuses and rewards available, including the increased chances of catching Starly.

Other details confirmed by Niantic this week, including the new Ticket going on sale for the Community Day event, includes the following:

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Starly Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Starly.

Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live.

Remember, you can give a ticket to a friend so they can experience this Community Day’s Special Research too!* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

Tickets are nonrefundable.

Event Bonuses

Egg Hatch Bonus

3× Catch XP.

Candy Bonus – White

2× chance to receive Starly Candy XL from catching Starly

Candy Bonus – White

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Lure Module Icon – White

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Module Bonus Icon – Black

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Photobomb Bonus Icon – Black

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to five hours afterward for a maximum of three for the day. Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust.