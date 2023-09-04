Gege Akutami has never been afraid to admit how various Shonen Jump mangas have influenced his work and it also led to him to base one of his Jujutsu Kaisen characters on Bleach’s Kenpachi.

Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen have become one of the most-watched animes. With both these shows airing in 2023, manga lovers had a lot to look forward to. Some eagle-eyed fans would have already noticed the similarities between the two shows because of a character, but if you missed it, we have got all the details for you!

Jujutsu Kaisen’s character was inspired by Bleach’s Kenpachi

In an interview with Fuji TV’s Mando Kobayashi program, Akutami admitted that the character of Aoi Todo was inspired by Bleach’s Kenpachi.

He said: “He’s my version of Zaraki Kenpachi because I felt like Gojo wasn’t really Zaraki Kenpachi.” Akutami also chose his name carefully as he wanted it to sound like someone who was really strong.

Fans get to see his power when Todo and Yuki go against Hanami. However, viewers also get to see his soft side when Yuji and he are able to form a strong brotherly bond.

Yu Yu Hakusho manga was also an inspiration

Apart from Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen was also inspired by Yu Yu Hakusho. The author noted that the character of Geto was based on Shinobu Sensui.

Both the characters had a similar storyline where they were seen walking the righteous path before getting corrupted.

Ultimately, the two end up becoming one of the antagonists and meet their end.

What will be covered in Season 2 of Jujust Kaisen?

Part 2 of season 2 is going to cover the Shibuya Incident, that is chapters 83-152 of the manga. The first five episodes covered chapter 65.

Meanwhile, season 1 of the series concluded with chapter 63. Fans who wish to rewatch the first season can do so on Crunchyroll.

