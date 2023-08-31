Gege Akutami is a mastermind when it comes to storyline and the biggest proof of this is the time when he announced the death of one character to ensure the series does not get canceled.

Jujutsu Kaisen is back with season 2 and fans have been loving every bit of it as the anime allowed viewers to go back in time and witness the friendship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Since the release of the manga in 2018, the show has managed to gain more followers and become one of the most-watched series. However, there was a time when it was at the edge of ending as there was a possibility for the manga to get axed.

Jujutsu Kaisen was nearly canceled

In an interview with Mando Kobayashi, Akutami admitted that Jujutsu Kaisen was going to get canceled and that was one of the main reasons he decided to kill Yuji Itadori.

Volume 1 of the manga ends with the sentence “Among them, one died.” Undoubtedly, it was enough to create chaos among the fans who wanted to know what would happen next. This tactic worked well as the manga was given the green light to go on.

Just like the manga, the anime managed to generate a shocking reaction from the fans when the scene was serialized into an episode. Fans loved the plot twist and were eager to watch the rest of the story.

The manga is set to end soon

Previously, Akutami had noted that the manga would be finished at the end of 2023. However, things changed around 2023 as the manga had to go on a short hiatus.

Due to this, it has been confirmed that it will not be coming to an end in 2023. Nonetheless, the author has already planned the ending for some of the characters. As per reports, Akutami confirmed he had an ending decided for Yuji and Megumi Fushigoro.

However, one character that he is still unsure of is Sukuna, the antagonist who has been playing a major role throughout the storyline.

What chapter of manga will season 2 cover?

The first five episodes of season 2 cover chapter 65 of the manga. This looks into Geto and Gojo’s friendship. Meanwhile, the remaining episodes will cover the Shibuya Incident, that is, chapters 83-152 of the manga.

As for Season 1, it concluded with chapter 63. Those who wish to rewatch the first season can do so on Crunchyroll.

Gaming Trailers