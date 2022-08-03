Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Coming To Xbox, PC & PlayStation

A Far Cry 6 free weekend has been announced by Ubisoft, meaning everyone will be able to try the shooter at no extra cost.

It’s only for a short time, but it should be enough for anyone interested in testing out the game that launched back in 2021.

The event hasn’t started yet just yet, but things are scheduled to kick off in less than 24 hours time.

When Does The Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Start?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be free to play starting on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

You will be able to play for free on:

Epic Games Launcher: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).

PlayStation 4: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).

PlayStation 5: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).

Stadia: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).

Ubisoft Connect: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).

Xbox One: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).

Xbox Series X|S: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).

A big thank you to all our players, and a warm welcome to the new guerillas that joined us during the Free Weekend. We are excited to begin this journey together. See you in Yara! pic.twitter.com/UBgAfUIU3e — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) April 20, 2022

Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be discounts available on each platform for those who choose to purchase the full game during the Far Cry 6 free weekend. Other content will also be included, with The Stranger Things crossover available to those who complete the game’s initial tutorial missions in Isla Santuario and unlock one of the guerrilla camps.