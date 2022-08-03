Gaming

Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Coming To Xbox, PC & PlayStation

By Gary Jones

Hazmat Suited man Sprays crops

A Far Cry 6 free weekend has been announced by Ubisoft, meaning everyone will be able to try the shooter at no extra cost.

It’s only for a short time, but it should be enough for anyone interested in testing out the game that launched back in 2021.

The event hasn’t started yet just yet, but things are scheduled to kick off in less than 24 hours time.

Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things | Free Crossover Mission Trailer

Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things | Free Crossover Mission Trailer
When Does The Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Start?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be free to play starting on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

You will be able to play for free on:

  • Epic Games Launcher: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).
  • PlayStation 4: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).
  • PlayStation 5: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).
  • Stadia: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).
  • Ubisoft Connect: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC). You can preload the game from 2 August 2022 (15:00 UTC).
  • Xbox One: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).
  • Xbox Series X|S: Access is available from 4 August 2022 (18:00 UTC) to 8 August 2022 (18:00 UTC).

Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be discounts available on each platform for those who choose to purchase the full game during the Far Cry 6 free weekend. Other content will also be included, with The Stranger Things crossover available to those who complete the game’s initial tutorial missions in Isla Santuario and unlock one of the guerrilla camps.

Gary Jones
@GaryJones119

Gary has worked for over ten years as a Journalist and is the Deputy Global Head of Content for Gaming on Dualshockers. He's played video games all his life and is still rubbish at nearly all of them.

Read more of Gary's articles

