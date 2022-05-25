The FFXIV Housing Lottery is back online this week, and gamers can get ready for the next round of entries to begin.

Square Enix has confirmed that they will start the process again on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for gamers looking to buy a plot of Final Fantasy 14 land.

The process had been turned off for a short time after issues with designating land started cropping up following the launch of Patch 6.11.

However, Square Enix is now ready to start the new entries and process within Final Fantasy 14.

FFXIV Housing Lottery Start Time

Square Enix has confirmed that the next round of entries for the FFXIV Housing Lottery will begin on May 26 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) / 15:00 (GMT). The lottery will be operated in the cycle of applying for five days, and then purchasing for four days.

Square Enix has also confirmed that gamers will lose the right to purchase any land they have not yet purchased when the next lottery sale resumes. If fans have been selected and have not yet purchased the land, they have been warned to do to avoid any disappointment.

Buying A House Using The FFXIV Lottery Has Changed

The new FFXIV 6.1 Housing System uses a lottery to decide which players qualify for a plot of land in the regions of Final Fantasy. To start the process, the best way to select the area you would like to purchase is by finding it on the map and then clicking on the placard that is near the plot. This is how you can enter the FFXIV Housing Lottery, as well as check out the latest information regarding when decisions will be made for this particular plot. You will also be required to play the Gil needed to secure the plot during the lottery period.

Gamers who want to keep tabs on the latest cycle can do so using the Housing tab, or by accessing the placard of the relevant plot of land. To complete a purchase, you must have at least one class at level 50, and you must hold the rank of second lieutenant or above in one of the Grand Companies. Finally, the lottery results for a plot of land will be available by accessing the placard located at its entrance.

Square Enix

A message from Square Enix confirming the start of the new Housing Lottery was shared earlier this week and reads: “We have fixed the bug on the housing lottery system and reflected the lottery data to the housing server on Monday, May 16, 2022. Therefore, the next lottery purchase cycle will resume on Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT), and the lottery will be operated in the cycle of applying for 5 days, then purchase for 4 days.

“Please note that you will lose the right to purchase any land you have not yet purchased when the next lottery sale resumes. If you have been selected and have not yet purchased your land, please do so as soon as possible, as there are only a few days left.”

FFXIV is currently available to play on only a few different platforms, including PS5, PS4 and PC. No further plans have been shared that suggest the popular MMORPG will be making the jump to Nintendo Switch or Xbox consoles in the near future. The good news is that further expansions and free updates will be released throughout 2022 as part of the official roadmap for the game.