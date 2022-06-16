FIFA 22 Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Via EA Play

FIFA 22 will soon be replacing FIFA 21 as the top Footy title to download and play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & EA Play.

Microsoft and Electronic Arts made the announcement this week, with the new game arriving before the launch of FIFA 23.

And the good news is that fans won’t have to do anything extra to gain access other than keep their current subscription up to date.

When Is FIFA 22 Free On Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Microsoft has announced that FIFA 22 will be joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23, 2022. It should be noted that the EA Sports game will only be available as part of the Ultimate tier. This is because Ultimate is the only one that has access to EA Play, meaning you will need to pay a little extra if you want to add FIFA 22 to your library.

A message from Microsoft explains more: “with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. And as an EA Play member, you’ll get to experience it for yourself starting June 23 when FIFA 22 comes to The Play List. And you can enjoy all the benefits of EA Play with Xbox Game Pass. An EA Play membership is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.”

Those with an existing subscription can access special member-only challenges and in-game rewards that include unique cosmetics. Other rewards include access to special ten-hour trials, like those already available for FIFA 22. If you decide to buy it, all your saved progress will be kept, so you can continue where you left off. Members also save on purchases of EA digital content with a 10%-member discount.

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass during June 2022, including Shadowrun Trilogy Console Edition on June 21 and Escape Academy on June 28.