Valheim Coming To Xbox Game Pass In 2023

Following a packed Microsoft Bethesda Showcase, new details have been shared that confirm Valheim will be coming to consoles for the first time.

It was revealed earlier this month that the popular survival crafting game currently on Steam would be made part of the PC Game Pass.

But now, it has been revealed that Iron Gate AB has bigger and more ambitious plans for Velheim that goes beyond the PC platform.

Valheim Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass In 2023

It has now been confirmed that Valheim will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles in the first half of 2023. What makes this announcement even more special is that Microsoft has confirmed that the survival game will be added to the PC and Xbox Game Pass the same year. That means you’ll be able to play it as part of your existing subscription.

A message from Microsoft explains: “Coming to Xbox and Game Pass on day one, explore a beautiful, procedurally generated world as a battle-slain Norse warrior whose soul has been ferried to Valheim to slay Odin’s ancient rivals. Build, conquer, craft and survive solo or cooperatively with friends as you endeavour to bring order to the world of Valheim.”

According to the latest news shared about the port, Iron Gate AB will be launching Valheim on Xbox with full crossplay support, meaning that everyone will be able to play together next year. However, while the original development team continues to work on projects like Mistlands, it should be noted that an external team will be focused on porting Valheim to console.

It should also be noted that Valehim will not be a next-gen exclusive on console, meaning fans can play it across both Xbox One and Xbox Series X without problems, although it will be optimised for Xbox Series X. Some of the game details for those who haven’t encountered Valheim before can be found below:

Massive procedurally-generated world where every biome is immersive and distinct, with unique enemies, resources and crafting recipes to discover.

Play alone or with up to 10 players on player-hosted dedicated servers and experience unlimited world creation and enemies that scale in difficulty.

Stamina-based combat that rewards preparation and skill. Utilize weapon types with unique attacks, different blocking styles, ranged combat, dodges and parries to fight your enemies.

Rewarding food system where you cannot starve and are not punished for not eating, instead you gain health, stamina and regeneration buffs depending on what foods you consume.

Intuitive crafting where recipes are discovered as you explore the world, and pick up new resources and ingredients.

Flexible building system that takes structural integrity and ventilation into account. Build a small shelter or an entire village, make outposts or claim abandoned buildings as your own. Then customize to your liking.

Sail boats and ships to reach distant lands and explore the sea that offers riches to claim and monsters to fight.

Epic boss fights that will test even the best prepared Vikings and offer rewards that help you on your journey.