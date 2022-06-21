Five New Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed For June 2022

Microsoft has revealed that five new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass before the end of June 2022.

Some of them were already known to fans, while others have come as more of a surprise.

Here are the new titles fans can expect to join the service, and also the ones that will be disappearing soon too.

FIFA 22 | Team of the Year Trailer BridTV 7723 FIFA 22 | Team of the Year Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZD8-G9GJXfA/hqdefault.jpg 938760 938760 center 32600

Five New Xbox Game Pass Games Arrive In June

Microsoft has confirmed that they will be adding five new titles to Xbox Game Pass before the end of the month.

The current list is not expected to change and includes the following titles going live today, June 21:

Shadowrun Trilogy on Cloud and Console

The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy.

Total War: Three Kingdoms on PC Game Pass Only

Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi-award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China.

Microsoft has also confirmed that they have brought back a special deal for those who haven’t used Game Pass yet, telling fans today:

out of the shadows and into your screens pic.twitter.com/HtzoLiooSK — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 21, 2022

“If you or your friends haven’t tried PC Game Pass or Ultimate yet, you can get your first 3 months for $1 until June 30. Enjoy new games day one (we announced a bunch of them coming in the next 12 months during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase!), as well as iconic franchises from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and more! Plus, get an EA Play membership at no additional cost.”

The final titles going live in June for Xbox Game Pass have also been revealed and include the following titles:

FIFA 22 On Console And PC – Ultimate And EA Play Only From June 23

FIFA 22 is coming soon to The Play List with EA Play, so PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode.

Naraka: Bladepoint on Cloud, Console, and PC From June 23

Naraka: Bladepoint is an up to 60-player mythical action combat experience with martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons,

Far Cry 5 on Cloud, Console, And PC From July 1

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate.