The Family Guy season 22 preview has officially dropped, and it doesn’t look like things have quietened down in Quahog since the last time we checked in on the Griffin family.

After a quiet few months, we’ve finally been treated to a glimpse of what’s in store for viewers as we return to Quahog for Family Guy season 22. From the looks of things, the controversial comedy is set to toe the line as closely as ever, with the inclusion of a couple of risqué jokes ensuring that even the trailer isn’t entirely suitable for everyone. Without further ado, here are five key things we’ve learned from Fox’s first look at season 22 of Family Guy.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Family Guy season 22

1. Meg is pregnant!

Surprisingly, the juiciest gossip revealed in the Family Guy season 22 preview was a storyline involving Meg. Typically an overlooked character, Mila Kunis’ brainchild finds herself in the center of the action in the upcoming installment, after revealing to her family that she’s going to be a surrogate.

Quahog locals Bruce and Jeffrey are the parents of the child Meg is carrying, and the pair can be seen watching over Meg as she endures a checkup from Dr. Hartman, one of the only characters in the show who is worse at their job than Peter Griffin.

Via @FamilyGuyonFOX, Twitter

2. Peter can fly now, kind of

Of course, a new season of Family Guy means new hare-brained schemes formulated by Joe, Quagmire, Cleveland and Peter.

Supported by a pair of leaf blowers, half a dozen fireworks and a couple of birds, Peter does his best to soar above Rhode Island, only causing relatively major damage to his house in the process.

Once again, Dr. Hartman proves himself to be comfortably out of his depth, as the preview shows Peter successfully managing to deceive the hapless medical professional by using his flying contraption to float above the scales he is being weighed on, in order to lie about both his height and weight simultaneously.

Via @FamilyGuyonFOX, Twitter

3. Stewie has a doppelganger

It’s unclear exactly what’s going on here, but Stewie definitely appears to have tracked down some form of relative or has had another crack at trying to clone a version of himself in season 22.

The conniving toddler can be seen sitting across the table from a rather weathered-looking version of himself, who speaks in a New York accent and swears even more than Stewie does.

It’s unclear what the pair are doing together, but it looks as if the original Stewie is training the new Stewie for something, trying to no avail to get his counterpart to read out the alphabet without dropping any language that isn’t appropriate for Sunday night TV on Fox.

Via @FamilyGuyonFOX, Twitter

4. Lois and Peter face a near-death experience

Whilst on vacation in Florida, Lois and Peter go out for a spot of late-night skinny-dipping under the moonlight, an idyllic romantic setting – perfect for Lois to confess to her husband just how much she loves and cares for him.

The midnight swim takes a sudden turn, however, when the dorsal fin of a shark begins to bear down on the pair. Frightened but quick to respond, Peter grabs his damsel in distress and throws Lois to safety on their boat, before steering them both to shore.

Joking, that’s obviously not how things go down. Upon seeing the shark, Peter pushes Lois beneath the water and sails back to shore without her. If Lois was to finally divorce Peter in season 22, we would completely understand…

Via @FamilyGuyonFOX, Twitter

5. Timotheé Chalamet receives the Family Guy parody treatment

And finally, it wouldn’t be a new season of Family Guy if it didn’t include the relentless mocking of a celebrity in the form of an unflattering animation.

Hollywood golden boy Timotheé Chalamet is the star in the firing line this season, as Family Guy mocks the Wonka star for his appearance in the 2021 sci-fi hit, Dune.

“This is the most unprofessional film set since they cast Timotheé Chalamet in Dune,” announces Peter, teeing up the cutaway gag. A chiseled Chalamet proceeds to paper on screen momentarily, before being blown away into the abyss by a gust of wind.

Via @FamilyGuyonFOX, Twitter

Season 22 of Family Guy is set to air in the US on Sunday, October 1, 2023, on Fox.

