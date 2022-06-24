Free Xbox Games To play This Weekend - The Hunter & Dead Island

Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been given two more titles to play this weekend for free.

Both games are already available to download but will only be playable until the early morning on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Neither game is currently available on XGP or GwG, meaning that it will be worth having a look at what’s available over the coming days.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Glutton’s Gamble Launch Trailer BridTV 10135 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Glutton’s Gamble Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ne_6Ids0NC0/hqdefault.jpg 1016360 1016360 center 32600

Free Xbox Games To Play This Weekend

As confirmed by Microsoft today, Xbox Game Pass and Games With Gold subscribers can download and play Dead Island: Riptide and theHunter: Call of the Wild. This is included in all current membership plans and will be available throughout the weekend without restrictions. This means that you can play all of the content included for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

To download Dead Island: Riptide or theHunter: Call of the Wild on console, gamers can click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. And those that purchase the game and other editions during this event can buy it at a discounted price while also keeping their Gamerscore and earned achievements.

3 Months for a Dollar will be #1 on the charts in no time https://t.co/55jLQbjIR2 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 23, 2022

Descriptions for both games can be found below:

Dead Island: Riptide: Paradise gone to Hell! Welcome to the Zombie Apocalypse experience of a lifetime and continue your adventure in the fully remastered Dead Island saga. Your new epic survival journey starts on the beautiful tropical island of Palanai, now overrun by deadly zombies. Smash heads, crack skulls, and slice ‘em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based 4 player co-op in a rich and dangerous open world.

theHunter: Call of the Wild: Explore 50 square miles of varied terrain in the immersive open-world experience of theHunter: Call of the Wild. Experience complex animal behaviour and all the scents, sounds, and weather of a vast wilderness. You can play single-player or join up to 8 friends (or strangers!) in both cooperative and competitive modes. Share your hunting experiences and earn those bragging rights this weekend.