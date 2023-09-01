Futurama has delivered so many memorable moments so far upon its eagerly anticipated return following a decade-long absence. Although the animated sci-fi sitcom has been off screens for 10 years, Matt Groening did offer an exciting new fantasy comedy in the meantime with Disenchantment.

The Futurama and The Simpsons creator unveiled his exciting animation project in the summer of 2018 and it certainly filled the gap, with Futurama legends like John DiMaggio (Bender) voicing King Zøg and so forth.

Futurama episode 1106 cr. Disney+ media player

Disenchantment’s final season premiered on Friday, September 1st, and although it’s sad to say farewell, we still have episodes of Futurama’s Hulu and Disney+ revival to look forward to and cherish.

Season 11 has already skewered topics from Bitcoin to Amazon, and episode 6—I Know What You Did Next Xmas—drops in a Disenchantment reference that confirms a compelling fan theory once and for all.

The festive special follows Professor Farnsworth traveling in a time machine from the future, hurtling back to the year 3023 when season 11 is set. When looking out of the machine he spots none other than Princess Bean, Elfo, and Luci looking into a crystal ball.

This helps reinforce the theory that Disenchantment takes place after the events of Futurama. Rather than taking place in the Middle Ages, some suspected the series actually takes place in the Second Middle Ages, which was during the 24th century. This was facilitated by the destruction of New York in 2308.

So, we have the fall of New York and then the establishment of New New York preceding the events of Futurama. However, this new scene confirms Disenchantment takes place in the future of Futurama.

Although we don’t see the exact year of the Disenchantment time machine moment, it confirms the show takes place after the events of the latest Futurama season. A long time after too.

While this reference helps to clarify the timeframes between shows, we already knew they were set within the same universe thanks to a delightful reference to Futurama in Disenchantment season 1 episode 10 where Fry, Bender, and the professor are seen in a time machine through the lens of a crystal ball.

The scene was a direct reference to the time travel episode The Late Philip J. Fry, and thanks to the revival, Futurama was able to pay the same courtesy to Matt’s other show.

Gaming Trailers