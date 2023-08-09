A former Game of Thrones star has expressed his desire to join the show’s upcoming Jon Snow spinoff. If he ends up making the cut, fans will get to witness Jon in his element with his favorite right hand man.

Nearly every Game of Thrones fan has heard about the show’s upcoming spin off about Jon Snow. The spinoff show will follow the HBO show’s fan favorite character Jon Snow portrayed by Kit Harrington. Fans are especially excited for the spinoff show are House of the Dragon’s massive success. Moreover, its also exciting that the Jon Snow spinoff will be continue from the time that Bran the broken became King of the Six Kingdoms. Now one of GOT’s cast members has expressed the desire to join the spin off show.

Ser Davos actor is down to return in Jon Snow spinoff

In his recent interview with Den of Geek, Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham expressed his desire to join the Jon Snow spinoff whose current working title is Snow.

The Irish actor who stars in 2023’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter told he had sent Kit Harrington a message about joining the spinoff. “Better Call Davos,” he said in his message to Kit who never replied. In the later seasons Davos became Jon Snow’s right hand man. He advised himself on important matters of military and politics. He also stood loyally by Jon through the ups and downs of the later seasons.

However, Liam who opened up about his willingness to return to Westeros to Kit also stated he wishes the best for all those who are involved with the spinoff. He further said that he would be willing to return to his role as Ser Davos if the pay cheque was big. “I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!” the actor, 62, said.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A look at Ser Davos’ role in Game of Thrones

In the GOT world, Ser Davos Seaworth also known as the Onion Knight is a former smuggler. He ends up in the service of Stannis Baratheon while he fights to win the Iron Throne. After Stannis faces defeat and death in Winterfell, Ser Davos remains at Castle Black.

Davos finds himself in the thick of the mutiny at Castle Black. Some Knights watch conspirators kill their lord commander Jon Snow. Its Davos who convinces Melisandre to resurrect Jon. He becomes loyal to Jon and serves House Stark later.

He becomes Jon’s advisor until he is exiled for murdering Queen Daenerys. Following Jon’s exile, Davos becomes a member of King Bran the Broken’s council.

Jon Snow spinoff isn’t officially confirmed by HBO

Although Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin announced the Jon Snow spinoff on his blog last year, HBO is yet to make an announcement on their end.

So far we know that the spin off is set to star Kit who portrayed the character in the original series. The show’s writers or show runners still remain a mystery. We do know that Kit has brought in his own team to lead the show.

Despite the Jon Snow spinoff being shrouded in mystery, House of the Dragon has secured Game of Thrones’ legacy.

