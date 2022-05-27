Genshin Impact 2.7 Preload Is Live now For PC And Mobile

Gamers can prepare for the launch of Genshin Impact 2.7 this week by preloading the new version early.

As confirmed by miHoYo earlier this week, fans can start prepping for the big launch early if they’re not playing on consoles.

And that will help everyone out after maintenance has been completed, as there will be fewer people downloading the latest version at the same time.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Preload Is Live

As confirmed by the team on Twitter, the latest Genshin Impact 2.7 Build is now available to download from servers. It should be noted that this option is only available to certain gamers, and isn’t something you can do on console. So if you’re current setup involves PS4 or PS5, you can skip this step and wait for the official release on May 31.

For those playing Genshin on PC, Android, or iOS, you can find the latest build available, with a few limitations. While you can download and prep your version of Genshin Impact, you cannot start playing the latest content early. This will only happen after maintenance has been completed later this week.

And due to file restructuring, miHoYo recommended completing the pre-installation over a Wi-Fi connection owing to the large file size. Before the pre-installation, you may uninstall voice-over files that you don’t need by going to Settings > Language > Manage Voice-Over Files to minimize the pre-installation file size. Pre-installation on mobile devices will download some of the new resources in advance, which will speed up download progress at login after the update and save time.

"Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update Notice



Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/hEaF40wolX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ToGjwrClFa — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 27, 2022

A message from miHoYo adds: “Travelers on mobile platforms will be unable to play the game while pre-installing game resources. It’s recommended that Travelers complete any Domains or other challenges they wish to finish first before beginning the pre-installation process. Travelers on PC can still play the game while pre-installing game resources. Pre-installation will take up a certain amount of your network’s bandwidth, so it’s best to make sure you have a good network connection before beginning pre-installation.”