A new visual novel dating simulator ‘Tax Heaven 3000’ has been revealed, featuring a cute anime girl walking you through federal tax returns.

Completing your tax returns is often one of the most stressful times for modern Americans, especially those unfamiliar with how the processing of various forms work in an online world.

That is the main focus of a new visual novel dating simulator that has just arrived on Steam, which aims to walk you through your tax returns with the help of a cute anime girl…

From the IRS to Iris; what on earth is going on regarding ‘Tax Heaven 3000’?

You can get cute anime girls to do your federal taxes?

This week, an art collective based in New York called MSCHF Product Studio revealed their latest title; a light novel dating simulator that claims to prepare your 2022 US federal tax returns.

According to the official Steam Page, ‘Tax Heaven 3000’ will have players “romance Iris, a cheerful and easygoing girl who is oddly interested in your personal finances.”

The visual novel is produced by MSCHF Product Studios, who have not only previously produced the iconic ‘Chair Simulator’, but were actually the team behind both MrBeast’s ‘Finger on the App’ event and Lil Nas X’s controversial ‘Satan Shoes’.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to meet that special someone…and file their tax return. Join me and we’ll search for deductions while searching for love! Be careful! We’re not alone. Most wealthy countries make tax filing free, if the burden of preparation is even passed along to individuals at all. But, corporate tax filing services are (by dint of extensive lobbying) predatory, parasitic bottlenecks that deliberately complicate the tax filing process in order to make it unnavigable by ordinary people.”

The game’s description continues, “The villainous corporation that controls the government from the shadows is a sadly mundane reality. It’s the most boring industry imaginable.”

“Videogames are, at the end of the day, pieces of software–ontologically akin to Microsoft Word. Tax Heaven 3000 simply makes the fiction the point. For some reason the game-to-real-life interface has tended to remain the purview of corporate metaverse fictions. Tax Heaven 3000 is a dongle that adapts from a visual novel to the IRS. Come on, let’s get started! I can already tell I’m going to like you ?”

Unfortunately, Tax Heaven 3000 is only ‘designed’ to prepare US federal income tax returns for single filers without dependents (they know their target audience clearly), and does not support all tax situations; depending on deductions or credit that the player may have.

Tax Heaven 3000 allegedly releases on March 31 – if you want to check out the official website, the Steam link sends you to a blank page with a picture of a donkey…A rather obvious reminder that you should never give away your personal financial information to anyone, especially cute anime girls.

Users around the world have understandably shared some hilariously mixed reactions to the game; with some satirically admitting that Iris may be the only person on the planet whom they trust with their personal data.

