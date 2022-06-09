God of War Ragnarok Release Date Reportedly Delayed

God of War Ragnarok’s release date has been reportedly delayed into 2023.

That’s according to a new report this week that claims PS4 and PS5 gamers will have to wait a little longer to play the next instalment in the franchise.

This delay has not been officially confirmed, meaning that this remains a report and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

God of War Ragnarok Delayed Until 2023?

According to Gamereactor, God of War Ragnork will not release during 2022, and will instead be delayed into the next year. That means the final instalment in the current series will not arrive until 2023, with no month or date shared in the report.

The change in release dates has reportedly been confirmed by several ‘European Sources’, and there are suggestions that the official news will be shared by Sony at one of the upcoming gaming events being held over the coming weeks.

No mention was made of the new God of War game at the State of Play, which would have been the perfect event to reveal its plans for Ragnarok in 2022. So fans will need to keep an eye out for what is being revealed over the coming weeks, with Summer Game Fest kicking off on June 9.

Summer Game Fest 2022 starts at 11am PT (7pm BST) on June 9 with the Kickoff show featuring Keighley. There are some big games set to be featured, including stuff from Activision and indie developers. We already know that Modern Warfare 2 will be part of the show, alongside the new Cuphead DLC.

The latest news from PlayStation regarding God of War Ragnarok reads: “God of War Ragnarök will release in 2022. To get the latest updates on release timing, make sure you follow Santa Monica Studio on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“God of War Ragnarök will offer a digital upgrade option from a disc or digital PS4 game to the digital PS5 version for an additional cost. To learn more about upgrading PS4 games to PS5, visit our support page.”