Halbrand Might be the Witch King According to The Rings of Power Theory

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power has two main mysteries at its core after the show’s double-bill premiere: Who is Meteor Man and who is Halbrand?

According to The Lord of the Rings fans, some believe Halbrand could go on to become the Witch King – one of the feared villains from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer BridTV 10957 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uYnQDsaxHZU/hqdefault.jpg 1060794 1060794 center 32600

The Rings of Power Fans Have a Halbrand Theory

After being stranded and attacked by Tolkien’s Fish Dragons, Halbrand deliberately pushes the other stranded people into danger so he can escape and later unites with Galadriel.

With only a first name to go by, for now, Halbrand is meant to be a character made up for the show, but fans think this is just a cover.

With various theories surrounding his identity flooding in, including Sauron and a descendant of Aragorn, many, including the YouTube channel Nerd of the Rings, believe Halbrand may be one of the men later corrupted by the rings of power to become the Witch King.

this halbrand guy is giving me strong witch-king of angmar vibes, im calling it now — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) September 3, 2022

Who is the Witch King?

Fans of Peter Jackson’s original movie trilogy will remember the Witch King as the Ringwraith who stabbed Frodo on Weathertop and later rode a Fell Beast to survey the Dead Marshes and then fight Eowyn in The Return of the King.

Tolkien lore states that the Witch King’s exact identity is unknown, but he was one of three noble lords of Númenor.

After becoming one of the nine men corrupted by Sauron’s rings of power, the Lord passed into the Unseen to become a wraith like the other eight men and eventually founded the evil realm of Angmar and served as Sauron’s Captain.

Since the Witch King has no confirmed name, many believe Halbrand could have been his name and it may be revealed that he is a Lord of Númenor – a location that will be visited during Episode 3 of The Rings of Power.



"She did not blench: the maiden of Rohirrium, child of kings, slender but as a steel blade, fair but terrible. a swift strike she dealt, skilled and deadly". Eowyn killed the Witch king of Angmar. Strong women warriors are part of "canon" pic.twitter.com/aEm7ibOZlX — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) September 4, 2022

How Many Episodes in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Show all