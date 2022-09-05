Meet Seasmoke, Laenor Velaryon's Dragon in House of the Dragon

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon Episode 3 had an eye-widening finale featuring Daemon’s one-man show against Crabfeeder’s men and the sequence also debuted a new dragon.

We introduce you to Laenor Velaryon’s dragon Seasmoke and discuss the silver beast’s origin in the source material.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Recap

Second of His Name ended with Daemon appearing to surrender to Crabfeeder, before striking the villain’s men at the last moment.

After dodging a series of arrows in an attempt to lure Crabfeeder out of the caves, Daemon is finally hit and surrounded.

When hope seemed lost, Laenor appeared on the back of Seasmoke to torch Crabfeeder’s men, allowing Daemon to finish the job.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Meet Seasmoke

Bred by House Targaryen, belonging to Dragonstone and ridden by Laenor Velaryon, Seasmoke sports a pale, silver-grey color and is a young dragon during the War for the Stepstones.

Seasmoke may have had a triumphant appearance in House of the Dragon, however, the source material gave him a tragic end.

After killing Kingsguard Steffon Darklyn during Dance of the Dragons, Seasmoke went on to fight Tessarion and Vermithor during the Second Battle of Tumbleton where it met its end.

Helmed by Addam Velaryon during this time, Seasmoke was ultimately beheaded by Vermithor.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ibeyJ9aidZ — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 5, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

