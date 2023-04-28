Hell’s Paradise is approaching the release of its much-awaited Episode 5, and here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release date and time.

We’ve seen several anime series with overpowered protagonists, which included One-Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk, and My Hero Academia. So, getting another anime series featuring a strong MC seemed overkill at first. However, after witnessing the first few episodes of Hell’s Paradise, we can safely say that this anime is nothing we expected. Even though Gabimaru is an overpowered character, he isn’t invulnerable like Saitama. He isn’t all-knowing either, and he still finds staying alive on the island challenging. And as fans, we are excited to see how his character develops as he unveils the island’s mystery.

When Does Episode 5 of Hell’s Paradise Come Out?

Episode 5 of Hell’s Paradise is scheduled to release worldwide on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, at 11 PM JST (Japan Timing). You can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but the release time will vary for different regions because of the time difference. So, to help you with this, here’s the exact release schedule for these regions:

Hell’s Paradise’s last episode teases the threat of the mysterious island

In the first three episodes, we saw everything about Gabimaru. We learned about his childhood, how he had to leave his wife (the only person he loved) alone in the village, and how we got influenced by his master his entire life. However, the fourth episode takes a different turn by focusing on some more characters, but apart from that, we also see the strange, disgusting, and deadly fauna and flora of the island coming to life.

Everything on the island, from plants to animals to strange and more disgusting-than-titans-in-Attack-On-Titan monsters, wants to kill Gabimaru and everyone else on the island. Seeing the strange phenomenon on the island, everyone believes that this place holds the secret of immortality, but finding that secret will be more challenging than everyone initially thought.

