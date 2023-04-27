The spectacular battle between Lucius and Yuno is still ongoing in the Black Clover manga series, which has left fans eagerly waiting for the official release of Chapter 359. Well, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming chapter’s delay and its new release date.

Every Black Clover fan knew the true potential of Yuno from the first time they saw him in the manga or the anime series. He was someone who Asta always looked upon. A calm demeanor, limitless magical powers, and the ability to surpass even the legendary magic wielders – that’s who Asta is for everyone. However, Yuno even went beyond that in the latest chapters of Black Clover by unleashing even more magic powers against Lucius. Now, every Black Clover fan is eager to see what more surprises Yuno has in store for everyone in the next chapter.

Chapter 359 of Black Clover was supposed to release this weekend, but WSJ magazine had some other plans. Apparently, the magazine is on a scheduled break this week, which means Black Clover (and other Shonen manga series) won’t get a new chapter.

That’s not all. The author has announced a one-month hiatus for Black Clover, which means the next chapter wouldn’t have been released even if the magazine wasn’t on a break. Now, the manga is scheduled to return with Chapter 359 on Sunday, May 21st, 2023. Viz Media and Manga Plus, the digital platforms to read the latest Shonen series, have confirmed the above release date for the next chapter.

Black Clover Fans are excited about the upcoming movie

It has been more than three years since the popular Black Clover anime was “canceled” by the studio. The reason for the cancelation wasn’t its popularity or quality, and while the reason wasn’t precisely mentioned, it was possibly the lack of source material.

Since the final episode’s release, the source material has moved ahead, but there’s still no confirmation of the anime’s return. However, there’s something for the Black Clover fans to look forward to – which is Sword of the Wizard King movie. The canon–manga movie is animated by Pierrot and is scheduled to stream on Netflix on June 16th, 2023. So, after waiting for several years, the fandom is finally ready to see their favorite characters back on the screen.

