Here’s How Many Episodes Are There in Euphoria Season 2

It is now time to see the fan-favorite characters once again from the popular high-school drama series, Euphoria. Right after the ending of Euphoria’s season 1, viewers of the show have been eagerly waiting for the second season to go live. If you’re wondering how many episodes are there in Euphoria season 2, take a look at the entire article.

Euphoria is penned by Sam Levinson, a teen drama shows that’s currently being aired on HBO. With Zendaya leading the cast, Euphoria’s Season 1 witnessed a massive success. The second season commenced in January of 2022. Below is the entire schedule of release and the number of episodes coming this Euphoria Season 2.

How many episodes are there in Euphoria season 2

In an announcement, HBO, the only platform that’s airing the show, had announced that Euphoria season 2 will have eight episodes. The show started on the 9th of January and is scheduled to end on the 27th of February 2022. At the moment, the production house along with the writer has confirmed Season 3. However, there’s no official release date for it. Do visit the page to find more about it, as we will update it as and when we get to know more. Take a look at the entire release schedule:

Episode 1 – January 9

Episode 2 – January 16

Episode 3 – January 23

Episode 4 – January 30

Episode 5 – February 6

Episode 6 – February 13

Episode 7 – February 20

Episode 8 – February 27

Interested viewers will have to subscribe to HBO Max. The subscription is available at $ 9.99 per month and has flexible plans according to your needs. In addition, the show streams every Sunday at 9 p.m.

That’s all for the details related to episodes in Euphoria Season 2. Make sure to visit ForeverGeek for future news on Euphoria and some more interesting entertainment pieces.