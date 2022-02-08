Here’s Whether ‘Death On The Nile’ Will Be Streaming Online

The wait was long, but now the release of ‘Death On The Nile’ is finally close. Now, fans want to know if the long-awaited movie will also get a streaming release on the OTT platforms. Well, here’s everything you need to know about it.

No doubt, Death On The Nile is going to be another masterpiece from Kenneth Branagh, known for his exceptional work like Hamlet, Thor, Cinderella, Belfast, and many other incomparable movies. Death On The Nile is based on a 1937 novel by the same name and a sequel to ‘Murder On The Oriental Express.’ If thriller, crime, and drama tickle your fancy, then you shouldn’t miss Death On The Nile.

Death On The Nile Is Only Getting A Theatrical Release

The Death on the Nile movie is getting a theatrical release on Friday, 11th February 2022. Of course, some people prefer streaming movies online rather than going to the nearby theatres. But unfortunately, the Death on the Nile film is only getting a theatrical release as of now.

Nevertheless, the movie is expected for an online release after its theatrical run is over, which lasts for 40 to 45 days. This means you can expect the Death on the Nile movie to come out for streaming on the OTT platforms somewhere between 23rd March to 28th March. For now, you have to go to the nearby theatre to enjoy this classic killer mystery. Get the tickets for the movie from the official website of 20th Century Studio.

Highly capable, and highly suspect. Be the first to see #DeathOnTheNile Friday, exclusively in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/7IzC10D16g pic.twitter.com/yfNnixkL7p — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) February 7, 2022

Death On The Nile Synopsis

A passenger on the ship is mysteriously murdered by someone making everyone panic and disturbing the peace of the cruise. Thankfully, a well-known detective and former policeman, Hercule Poirot, is also one of the passengers, and he takes the duty to find the murderer.

The Cast Of Death On The Nile

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle

Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian

Tom Bateman as Bouc

LetitiaWright as Rosalie Otterbourne

Annette Bening as Euphemia

Russell Brand as Ludwig Bessner

Emma Mackey Jacqueline De Bellafort

Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler