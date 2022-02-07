Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, And Recap

Snowpiercer season 3 episode 3 is close to its official release date. So, here’s everything fans need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

Based on the movie by the same name and also a French novel, Le Transperceneige, Snowpiercer is an American post-apocalyptic television show. Anyone who is fascinated by the thriller and drama genre should not miss Snowpiercer. The first season of the Snowpiercer TV series aired in May 2020, and it’s currently on its 3rd season with 3rd episode on its way to release.

More: Peacemaker Project Butterfly Explained

Snowpiercer | Season 3 Official Trailer | TNT BridTV 7563 Snowpiercer | Season 3 Official Trailer | TNT https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eBkA4sNY-uI/hqdefault.jpg 935517 935517 center 13872

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The previous episode of Snowpiercer was titled ‘The Last To Go.’ In the second episode, Layton’s crew decides to connect up with the eternal engine, Big Alice, before starting their journey to Arabian Peninsula in Africa. Layton finds the meaning of his repeated haunting visions and figures out that it’s the Dragon Blood Tree that he sees in his dreams, and it can be found in Arabia. That’s why they decide to head towards Arabia as their last resort.

Asha introduces herself and tells that she is the only one left among the group of scientists and their families, and they were using the residual power of the nuclear plant to keep themselves alive. Oz proposes to Lilah Jr. on the Snowpiercer, and they both get married. Javi, Kevin, and Wilford install the EMP weapon to disable Snowpiercer when the train returns. Javi is horrified and not ready to set up EMP, after which, Pike, Lights, and Strong Boy are gathered by Ruth for help.

EMP weapon gets activated and thrown out of the train, which results in Snowpiercer getting a signal for Big Alice’s location. After this, Snowpiercer arrives, and the two get ready for a battle.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date And Time

The new episode of Snowpiercer, titled ‘The First Blow,’ is arriving on Monday, 7th February 2022, on TNT. And on Netflix, the episode will release on Tuesday, 8th February. As the new episodes are scheduled weekly, the new episode 3 is getting released on time.

The time for the release of episode 3 of Snowpiercer will differ according to your location. So here is the exact time schedule for different regions. (These timings are for the show’s release on Netflix).

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PST (February 8th)

Central Time: 2:00 AM CST (February 8th)

Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EST (February 8th)

British Time: 8:00 AM GMT (February 8th)

European Time: 9:00 AM CET February 8th)

Indian Time: 1:30 PM IST (February 8th)