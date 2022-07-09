Blizzard Confirms Heroes Of The Storm Content Support Has Ended

Blizzard has confirmed that they will not be bringing any more additional content support or updates to Heroes of the Storm in the future.

And while the company are not ending support completely, it looks like there will be no more heroes or levels to explore.

The good news for fans is that servers are not being shut down, and Heroes of the Storm will remain playable.

Heroes Of The Storm Support Ends In 2022

While many fans knew what was coming next, it has taken Blizzard a little while to confirm that it has ended content development for Heroes Of The Storm. The news came in a development team statement, thanking fans for their continuing support and detailing what would happen next.

Blizzard has revealed support for Heroes will continue in a manner similar to other legacy titles, including StarCraft and StarCraft II. This means that in the future, the Heroes team will continue seasonal rolls and hero rotations. However, while the in-game shop will remain operational there are no plans for new for-purchase content to be added.

And future patches will focus on client sustainability and bug fixing, with balance updates coming as needed as part of ongoing technical Heroes of the Storm support. This means that no more heroes or characters will be added to the game. The only major changes that could appear are if a hero needs to be nerfed or buffed in some way.

Heroes of the Storm has just been updated with Hero balance changes: https://t.co/CeUg2Capt1 pic.twitter.com/sBEJ736Jdg — Heroes of the Storm (@BlizzHeroes) March 29, 2022

The message from The Heroes of the Storm team adds: “As a token of our appreciation, we are gifting the incredibly rare Epic Arcane Lizard mount to all players with next week’s patch. To our Heroes community, we say, “thank you”. You continue to be one of our most passionate communities, we’re grateful for your continued dedication and support, and as always, we look forward to seeing you in the Nexus.”

This follows June 2022 marking the seven-year anniversary of Heroes of the Storm. The game focused on utilising the shared franchises of Blizzard, combining legendary characters that proved to be a MOBA experience that could never compete with rivals like League of Legends and Dota 2.