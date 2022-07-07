Skull And Bones Release Date Confirmed For 2022

Ubisoft has confirmed that the long-awaited release date for Skull And Bones has been locked in for 2022.

Having waited years for a big update, many fans expected Skull And Bones to never hit shelves.

However, things have changed dramatically in the last week, with the latest gameplay reveal confirming what Ubisoft has planned next.

Ubisoft has revealed that Skull And Bones will release on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms on November 8, 2022. The wait for the open-world pirate adventure game is almost over, with just a few months before it arrives.

The official list of platforms includes the following: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. As noted here, there are no plans for Skull And Bones to arrive on last-gen platforms, meaning it will not be available to play via PS4 or Xbox One consoles outside of streaming services.

The big news shared during its gameplay was the fact that Skull And Bones would only be available on certain devices, and that it wouldn’t be a free-to-play title in the same style as Fortnite. Instead, gamers can pre-order it starting July 7, with many different versions available from the Ubisoft Store.

Pre-orders benefit from a refund policy which allows gamers to request a refund at any time before the release of the game. The standard 14-day/2-hour refund period also applies, starting on the game’s release date. Ubisoft+ subscribers will get Day One access to the Premium edition starting at midnight on November 8.

And for those wondering if they can play with their friends, here’s the latest news from Ubisoft, who revealed earlier today: “Skull and Bones is playable solo, or in co-op with up to two friends. Skull and Bones have plans for new seasons post-launch, each bringing new contracts, content, and challenges. Do you have what it takes to become an infamous pirate? Find out on November 8, when Skull and Bones launches on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Long live piracy!