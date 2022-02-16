Horizon Forbidden West Lego is as Awesome as You’d Hope

SONY’S Horizon Forbidden West jumps into the world of Lego with fantastic results.

The LEGO Group and PlayStation have joined forces to launch a new set inspired by the upcoming PS5 and PS4 game.

And as you would’ve hoped, both companies have chosen to focus on the most impressive specimen from the franchise, the Tallneck.

Revealed just before the ambitious new game launches on PlayStation consoles, this new

Forbidden West and Lego collaboration offer something unique to put together for any block fan.

Designed as a build and display model, the Tallneck requires 1,222-pieces and stands 13.5 inches high.

New Lego On The Horizon

However, while the new set was revealed this week, it won’t be available to build until May 2022, retailing at £69.99. The set comes with several pieces, including Aloy, the Watcher machine that comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes and her bow and brick-built spear, alongside the Tallneck machine. And like seen in the game, the big fella sports the disc-shaped head and long legs and can be posed with some blocky landscape and foliage effects.

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable,” says Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group.

“The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration, we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams, and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”



For now, Lego and Sony have only confirmed this one model as part of their most recent collaboration.

But it seems reasonable to think that more could be revealed over the coming months, with plenty more designs ready to be sourced. And while this might be a first for Sony and Forbidden West, Lego has already several models to its name from other franchises. The most recent collaborations have included designs sourced from Super Mario, Sonic The hedgehog and Overwatch, not to mention the Class NES design, complete with blocky television.