It’s official. Hugh Jackman is returning to play Wolverine for Deadpool 3, even though the mutant met his end in 2017’s Logan. We provide a recap on how Wolverine died and who killed him.

Marvel fans were disappointed when updates regarding Deadpool 3 were non-existent at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con and D23 panels this year, but Ryan Reynolds’ comical video announcement made up for that.

On September 27, 2022, Reynolds released a video via his Twitter account addressing Deadpool 3 news and Hugh Jackman appeared in the background agreeing to play Wolverine again.

Marvel’s Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announcement Teaser Trailer BridTV 4852 Marvel’s Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announcement Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5iTjgmp3SnA/hqdefault.jpg 860886 860886 center 32600

How Does Wolverine Die in Logan and Who Killed Him?

Wolverine dies at the end of 2017’s Logan after being impaled by a large tree branch, combined with several other wounds he sustained during the movie and the final battle with the Reavers and X-24.

Logan is impaled and eventually killed by X-24’s – a clone of Logan during his prime as a mutant – attack, but Laura is the one who manages to kill the clone by shooting it in the head with an Adamantium bullet.

In past X-Men movies, Logan has a near-instant healing factor, which also stops the mutant from aging. In Logan, however, Adamantium is revealed to be poisonous and its symptoms have dramatically reduced Logan’s ability to heal and aged him significantly. This is why he eventually dies because he cannot heal himself due to his injuries being too substantial for his healing factor.

Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 does not ruin LOGAN. Logan will still be a masterpiece. The MCU can just say he’s a variant Wolverine. In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter Parker’s death was still impactful even though another Peter showed up! pic.twitter.com/mGFejkIowx — BLURAYANGEL ? (@blurayangel) September 27, 2022

How Old was Wolverine When He Died?

Wolverine is 197 years old when he eventually dies in Logan.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) revealed that Logan was born in 1832 and discovers his mutant abilities in 1845 after killing his father.

Wolverine’s cameo in First Class (2011) is set during 1962, putting his age at 130 years old, and he meets the X-Men in 2000, making him 168 years old.

Logan – Cr. 20th Century Studios/YouTube

When Did Logan Take Place?

The events of Logan take place in the future year 2029, following 25 years of no mutants being born.

There are 29 years between the events of the first X-Men movie and Logan and the narrative follows the canon of the first three X-Men movies, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine.

While Logan is still canon by definition, both Jackman and Logan director James Mangold alluded to the idea that Logan is a standalone movie set in a separate timeline, uninfluenced by the previous X-Men entries, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

Watching The Greatest Marvel Film Ever Made. LOGAN (2017) pic.twitter.com/zeu7vBpJEe — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) September 27, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.

Show all