**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Previously teased in a clip released before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 aired, Emil Blonsky’s retreat introduced a handful of C-list heroes during a therapy session and we introduce Man-Bull and reveal the actor playing him.

Episode 7 also saw Jen confront her insecurities about people liking She-Hulk more than Jen, which tied into the lawyer’s obsession with Josh failing to text her back after their multiple dates.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Who is Man-Bull from She-Hulk and Marvel Comics?

Man-Bull was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7, who had an ongoing rivalry with El Aguila.

The villain’s real name is William Taurens and appeared initially as a foe of Daredevil’s when he was kidnapping people off the streets to become test subjects for Mr. Kline.

Man-Bull later teamed up with Matador – teased in the Disney Plus series – and lost against Hulk in a battle after he became more bestial.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Meet Nathan Hurd

Man-Bull is played by actor and comedian Nathan Hurd in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, who has starred in a number of well-known shows.

Hurd’s credited acting career began in 2011 with Underbelly Blues, and the actor has since starred as The Monk in Legion, Albino in American Horror Story, and Stranger in Abbott Elementary.

The professional is LA based and has previously appeared on Laughs on FOX and Comedy Brew as a comedian, winning The Funniest Comedian in LA award.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all