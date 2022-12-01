Fantasy fans are becoming reacquainted with the lingo of the Mother World and we explain how long 200 moons is in Willow and discuss the length of time between the original movie and the new series.

The sequel series is returning many characters to the forefront of this follow-up, minus Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan. The actor was forced to exit the series during the brunt of the pandemic.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more.

Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 11257 Willow | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pNML-Ijzh58/hqdefault.jpg 1097052 1097052 center 32600

How Long is 200 Moons in Willow?

According to the Los Angeles Times, 200 moons is the equivalent, in our measurement of time, to “16.66666 years” in the Mother World.

In reality, it’s actually been 34 years since the original film debuted, which may have been too great a time to integrate into the narrative.

This means the infant from the 1988 feature, Elora Danan, is now grown-up, and fans will have to tune into the show in order to see what part she plays.

Talk of a sequel within the Willow franchise began as early as 2005, but it wasn’t until 2020 that a plan was put in place. Jon M. Chu was originally on board to direct the pilot episode, however, the Crazy Rich Asians director left the project due to production delays and personal reasons.

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have eight episodes and the series debuted with a double bill on November 30, 2022.

After the double-bill, Willow has now settled down into releasing one episode per week for the next six weeks, and the finale is confirmed to take place on January 11, 2022.

Stephen Woolfenden, who worked as a second unit director on the Harry Potter films, will direct the first two episodes of Willow.

Below, we have provided the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: The Gales – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 2: The High Aldwin – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – December 14, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – December 21, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 28, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 11, 2023

The cast and filmmakers of #Willow celebrate the debut of the Original series from Lucasfilm streaming only on @DisneyPlus tonight at midnight PT. pic.twitter.com/y7D07j1YTf — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 30, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Willow is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all