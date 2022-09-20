Cassian Andor is ready to deliver another gripping series set in a galaxy far, far away and we’re along for the ride. Ahead of the show’s debut, we confirm how many episodes are in Andor Season 1 and confirm the full release schedule on Disney Plus.

TV buffs are currently spoiled for choice with The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, and now Andor airing in tandem each week.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The prequel series is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

This release time translates to the following global release times for where you are in the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor Release Schedule

Andor will debut with a triple-bill premiere on Disney Plus before settling down into releasing one episode per week every Wednesday.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor Timeline

Existing as a prequel series to Rogue One, the events of Andor will take place five years before Cassian Andor met Jyn Erso and five years before A New Hope.

Tony Gilroy confirmed to Total Film, via GamesRadar, that the narrative will reach 24 episodes split into two, 12-episode seasons.

The entire story will span five years leading up to the events of Rogue One, with the first season covering one year and the second season showcasing the remaining four.

