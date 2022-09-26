Everybody is talking about Dahmer and Evan Peters’ chilling portrayal of the real-life serial killer and we’re here to confirm how many episodes there are within the Netflix series.

Despite the series growing in popularity by the minute, controversy also arose when a number of people stated that the spotlight should not be shone on the killer, but instead the victims.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows the harrowing murders of the serial killer, but this time, showcased from the victims’ point of view. The series stars Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and more, with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters playing Dahmer.

How Many Episodes are in Dahmer – Monster?

Dahmer has ten episodes to offer on Netflix and all entries dropped on the same date: September 21, 2022.

Each installment lasts between 45-63 minutes in length and the series will not have a second season due to its limited billing.

Below, we have outlined an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Episode One

Episode 2: Please Don’t Go

Episode 3: Doin’ A Dahmer

Episode 4: The Good Boy Box

Episode 5: Blood On Their Hands

Episode 6: Silenced

Episode 7: Cassandra

Episode 8: Lionel

Episode 9: The Bogeyman

Episode 10: God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance

Dahmer is the #1 Most-Watched Netflix Show in the World

The show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy shared on Twitter that Dahmer had become the most-watched Netflix television show in 75 countries worldwide.

Dahmer’s feat began as the number 1 watched show in the United States and this fame quickly grew worldwide.

Its popularity not only proves that true crime fanatics are here to stay, but it also shows Netflix’s relentless ability to produce gripping content.

Will Dahmer Be Returning to Netflix for Season 2?

No, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will not be returning for a second season, due to its billing as a limited series.

Limited series, or miniseries, are a surefire way to tell if the series will be back or not, with the rare exception of some series continuing out with the source material, such as Big Little Lies.

Dahmer, however, was always intended to conclude its narrative within one season, telling the story of Dahmer and his victims in accordance with real-life events that met a natural end.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.

