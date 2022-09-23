DAHMER: How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Make His Money in Prison?
The fires of subscribers’ fascination with true crime are being stoked once again by Netflix and the arrival of Dahmer. We explain how serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer made his money from prison – a question raised by several after watching the series.
Netflix previously released a documentary on Dahmer under the Conversations with a Killer title, alongside FlimRise’s 2017 biographical drama My Friend Dahmer by Marc Meyers.
Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows the harrowing murders of the serial killer, but this time, showcased from the victims’ point of view. The series stars Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and more, with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters playing Dahmer.
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Make His Money in Prison?
Jeffrey Dahmer began making money in prison through janitorial services, making 24 cents an hour within Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.
However, it was his loyal band of fans, pen pals, and patrons that fuelled Dahmer’s bank account while in prison.
It was reported back in 1994 by AP that Dahmer made a staggering $12,000 (approx £10,846) from prison through pen pals from around the world.
The same report stated that one woman sent the serial killer $50 to allow Dahmer to buy “cigarettes, stamps and envelopes.” Another donation from one woman in London reached the sum of $5,920 as a gift.
Dahmer Reviews
Co-creator Ryan Murphy was quick to point out on Twitter that Dahmer is now the #1 watched show in the entire world, including 20 countries worldwide.
A number of Netflix subscribers have spoken out about their inability to stop watching the series, proving it’s a gripping binge.
Viewers also want to remind subscribers that the victims should always be given a spotlight over the killer.
How Many Episodes are in Dahmer?
Dahmer has ten episodes to offer on Netflix and all entries dropped on the same date: September 21, 2022.
Each installment lasts between 45-63 minutes in length and the series will not have a second season due to its limited billing.
Below, we have outlined an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:
- Episode 1: Episode One
- Episode 2: Please Don’t Go
- Episode 3: Doin’ A Dahmer
- Episode 4: The Good Boy Box
- Episode 5: Blood On Their Hands
- Episode 6: Silenced
- Episode 7: Cassandra
- Episode 8: Lionel
- Episode 9: The Bogeyman
- Episode 10: God of Forgiveness, God of Vengeance
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.