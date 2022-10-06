How many episodes are in Mob Psycho 100 season 3? Schedule explained

A popular Twitter leaker has now given an answer to the question of ‘How many episodes are there in Mob Psycho 100 season 3?’

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 is finally here, with “Future Career Paths” having just made its international debut via the Crunchyroll platform.

With the likes of Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, Bleach and My Hero Academia to contend with, Mob certainly has a tough fight ahead of him if he is reign supreme as the ‘anime of the season’.

For that to happen, the anime must prove to be consistently spectacular – so how many episodes will Mob Psycho 100 season 3 release with>

How many episodes are in Mob Psycho 100 season 3?

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 will consist of 12 individual episodes, per various media outlets including Shonen Leaks, AnimeTV News and the popular leaker SugoiLITE.

This is in accordance with the previous broadcasts; season 1 premiered in 2016 with 12 episodes and season 2 aired in 2019 releasing 13 episodes.

However, fans should note that the official Japanese website has not yet updated its Blu-Ray DVD listings for season 3, which would give a definitive answer as to how many episodes season 3 will include as short stories and special episodes may also be featured during the season 3 broadcast.

Barring any last-minute delays of alterations to the domestic broadcast schedule in Japan, Mob Psycho 100 season 3 should release new instalments on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, October 5 th

Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 12 th

Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 19 th

Episode 4 – Wednesday, October 26 th

Episode 5 – Wednesday, November 2 nd

Episode 6 – Wednesday, November 9 th

Episode 7 – Wednesday, November 16 th

Episode 8 – Wednesday, November 23 rd

Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 30 th

Episode 10 – Wednesday, December 7 th

Episode 11 – Wednesday, December 14 th

Episode 12 – Wednesday, December 21st

TV Anime "Mob Psycho III" (Season 3) has total 12 episodes. pic.twitter.com/JNO7kq5QVX — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) October 5, 2022

When do new episodes air on Crunchyroll?

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 drop every Wednesday at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2:30 AM

This is followed by the respective dubbings in English (alongside simulcast release), Spanish (10 minutes after simulcast release), Portuguese (10 minutes after simulcast release), French (15 minutes after simulcast release), German (15 minutes after simulcast release) and Russian (20 minutes after simulcast release).

