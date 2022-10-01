HiDive reveals simulcast anime streaming schedule for 2022 Fall slate, including The Eminence in Shadow and Reincarnated as a Sword.

For years, Crunchyroll and Funimation battled it out for the title of top anime streaming platform; however, Crunchyroll has gained a rather large monopoly on the industry since its infamous merger with its historical competitor last year.

In the meantime, HiDive has sprung up to take Funimation’s place and threaten Crunchyroll’s position at the top of the anime streaming hill.

This was particularly evident by the success of the 2022 Summer slate, when the platform was able to acquire and successfully broadcast the likes of Made in Abyss, Call of the Night and DanMachi – arguably three of the best shows from the entire season.

The anime streaming service is now looking to continue its momentum into the 2022 Fall anime slate, with the HiDive platform now sharing its simulcast schedule for the upcoming season.

The Eminence in Shadow

Studio Nexus – Darwin’s Game and Chivalry of a Failed Knight

“Some people just aren’t suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That’s the role Cid wants to play when he’s transported to another world, where he spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there’s a catch even his wild imagination didn’t see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they’re beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!” – The Eminence in Shadows synopsis, via HiDive

The Eminence in Shadow is currently scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 5th – a specific HiDive release time for the anime remains TBA.

Reincarnated as a Sword

Studio C2C – Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy, WorldEnd and Wandering Witch.

“Some isekai protagonists are reincarnated as powerful warriors or skilled wizards, but our protagonist was reborn in another life as a sentient sword! He’s taken up by Fran, a desperate girl fleeing evil-doers intent on selling her into slavery. With her new weapon’s help and guidance, she’s able to strike down her captors and secure her freedom. Together, this unconventional master-student duo embark on an epic journey to liberate those in need and exact justice on the cruel of heart.” – Reincarnated as a Sword synopsis, via HiDive.

Reincarnated as a Sword is currently scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 5th at 10:30 AM ET.

My Master Has No Tail

Studio Liden Films – Tokyo Revengers, Love and Lies, and Call of the Night.

“Throughout time, supernatural, shapeshifting tanuki loved playing tricks on humankind. One plucky tanuki, Mameda, is no different. But there’s one big problem. She wasn’t born in the days of yore — she was born in modern, more cynical times! How can she fulfill her mischievous tanuki destiny when supernatural hijinks are a thing of the past? She finds an angle when she meets Bunko, a master of the Japanese art of rakugo, which uses storytelling to beguile its audience. Mameda is determined to use rakugo to cast a spell on humanity, but first this tanuki trickster must convince the no-nonsense Bunko to take her on as an apprentice.” – My Master Has No Tail synopsis, via HiDive.

My Master Has No Tail is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 30th at 10:30 PM.

Urusei Yatsura

Studio David Productions – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force

“When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity’s representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni’s very pretty princess, and it’s only thanks to Ataru’s unscrupulous behavior that he’s able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he’s had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru’s love life!” – Uruseu Yatsura, via HiDive.

Urusei Yatsura is currently scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 14th – a specific HiDive release time for the anime remains TBA.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills

Studio A-CAT – Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Frame Arms Girl and She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man

“Al Wayne loves farming — and we don’t mean the video game definition of the word. He wants to be a literal farmer, but in the process of improving his agriculture skills, he somehow winds up maxing out his overall character stats! He’s superpowered in the most unexpected of ways with abilities even the strongest of heroes would envy. Alas, all he wants is an idyllic farmer’s life, but with demons and monsters invading the realm, Al may have to take up the mantle of hero just to keep his dreams from withering away!” – I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills synopsis, via HiDive.

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 1st at 9:30 AM.

Management of a Novice Alchemist

Studio ENGI – Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out, The Detective is Already Dead and Trapped in a Dating Sim.

“Orphaned Sarasa just graduated from the Royal Alchemist Academy, and that means her longed-for life of elegance and riches is close at hand! As a graduation gift, her teacher gifts her a house to set up shop — but Sarasa’s dilapidated new digs are beyond far-flung. What’s a novice alchemist to do when they’re stuck in the middle of nowhere with a business to run and supplies to gather from a very dangerous natural world? Whether it’s facing down frightening fantasy creatures or finding creative ways to attract customers, Sarasa has her work cut out for her as she achieves her dream of becoming the greatest alchemist around!” – Management of a Novice Alchemist, via HiDive.

Management of a Novice Alchemist is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 3rd – a specific HiDive release time remains TBA.

Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit

Studio 8bit – Reincarnated as a Slime, The Fruit of Grisaia and Blue Lock

“Aoi Yukimura’s fear of heights won’t hold her back in the next adaptation of Encouragement of Climb! Joined by fellow mountaineering enthusiasts, including the spirited Hinata Kuraue and the other climbers they’ve met on their journey to great heights, Aoi and friends tackle tough challenges and conquer new summits while they embark on adventures throughout the mountain ranges of Japan. Fans new to the franchise will get to know the world of Encouragement of Climb via a selection of compilation episodes that reintroduce fan-favorite characters and beloved moments from the series. Later episodes contain all-new stories that continue the tale of Aoi and her ambition to overcome her fears and achieve her dreams.” – Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit, via HiDive.

Encouragement of Climb is currently scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 5th – a specific HiDive release time remains TBA.

Bibliophile Princess

Studio Madhouse – Death Note, One Punch Man and Hunter x Hunter

“Known as the Bibliophile Princess for her unquenchable love of books, Lady Eliana Bernstein wants nothing more than to shirk social duties in favor of retreating to the library. So, when the handsome Crown Prince Christopher promises to shield her from high-society drudgery in exchange for pretending to be his fiancée, she jumps at the chance to hide behind their sham relationship and read to her heart’s content (especially since he’s offered her access to the palace library). But much like the plot of her favorite novel, soon Eli’s feelings for the prince develop in unexpected ways, and she realizes she can’t always judge a royal book by its cover.” – Bibliophile Princess, via HiDive.

Bibliophile Princess is currently scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 6th – a specific HiDive release time remains TBA.

LOVE FLOPS

Studio Passione – Rokka, Citrus and High School DXD Hero

“Asahi Kashiwagi lives the typical life of an average high school student — until the day a TV fortune teller’s predictions come true one after another, culminating in a series of risqué encounters! Destiny seemingly draws five beautiful girls into Asahi’s path, and soon he finds himself fielding not one, not two, but five love confessions. Asahi will need to follow his heart to find the perfect love for him, or else his love fortunes may end in one epic flail and flop.” – Love Flops, via HiDive.

Love Flops is currently scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 12th – a specific HiDive release time remains TBA.

Akiba Maid War

Studio PA Works – Angel Beats, Another and A Lull in the Sea

“Akihabara is the center of the universe for the coolest hobbies and quirkiest amusements. In the spring of 1999, bright-eyed Nagomi Wahira moves there with dreams of joining a maid café. She quickly dons an apron at café Ton Tokoton, AKA the Pig Hut. But adjusting to life in bustling Akihabara isn’t as easy as serving tea and delighting customers. Paired with the dour Ranko who never seems to smile, Nagomi must do her best to elevate the Pig Hut over all other maid cafés vying for top ranking. Along the way she’ll slice out a place for herself amid the frills and thrills of life at the Pig Hut. Just when Nagomi’s dreams are within her grasp, she discovers not everything is as it seems amid the maid cafés of Akihabara.” – Aliba Maid War, via HiDive.

Akiba Maid War is currently scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 7th – a specific HiDive release time remains TBA.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time: Super Extra

Studios Seven and Wolfsbane – Hensuki and Banished From The Heroes Party

“Peter Grill is back and ready for action! Between quelling a goblin incursion, improving trade negotiations with the dwarves and placating a watchful sister who might just go berserk to keep him in line, Peter has his work cut out for him. He’s the most sought-after hero in the land…and that’s before counting the myriad woman interested in his “other” talents. It will take every last scrap of Peter’s willpower to keep his focus on heroing in another raunchy season of Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time – Super Extra!” – Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time: Super Extra, via HiDive.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time is currently scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 10th – a specific HiDive release time for the anime remains TBA.

