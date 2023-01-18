It’s been a minute since we were in Point Place, Wisconsin shooting the breeze and we reveal how many episodes are in That ‘90s Show on Netflix.

Since the revival has not been billed as a limited series, this means there’s a chance the narrative will go into a second season.

Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner with their daughter Lindsay Turner, and showrunner Gregg Mettler, That ‘90s Show is a period teen sitcom that is a sequel series to the 1998 show, That ‘70s Show, focusing on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, who bonds with other teens during the summer of 1995.

That ‘90s Show release date and time

That ‘90s Show is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 19, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the release schedule of most Netflix shows, That ‘90s Show will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

That ’90s Show – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How many episodes are in That ‘90s Show?

That ‘90s Show will have 10 episodes within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

Each installment will be a bite-sized 22 minutes long and the pilot episode will be directed by Gail Mancuso.

Below, we have included an episode guide to help you get caught up with the characters:

Episode 1: That ’90s Pilot

Episode 2: Free Leia

Episode 3: Lip Smackers

Episode 4: Rave

Episode 5: Step By Step

Episode 6: The Birthday Girl

Episode 7: Boyfriend Day One

Episode 8: Summer Storm

Episode 9: Dirty Double Booker

Episode 10: Kids in America

That ’90s Show – Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Fans have their say about the revival

The continuation of That ‘70s Show has received a mixed bag of comments, but most are generally excited for its return.

One Twitter user commented that either Netflix will cancel the series after one season, or give it the “Full House treatment” and make it go on forever – putting their two cents in after a recent storm concerning the platform’s penchant for canceling good shows.

That 90s Show is either gonna get cancelled or get the Fuller House treatment where it goes on forever.pic.twitter.com/iPQmurftJc — 1080p boy (@SPEEDRCER) January 2, 2023

Another fan asked politely for the return of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Buddy, for one episode.

buddy reappearance in that 90s show plsssssssssss pic.twitter.com/06JHRy2TTK — ??? (@boxedtheory) January 11, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all