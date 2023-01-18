How many episodes are in That '90s Show on Netflix?
It’s been a minute since we were in Point Place, Wisconsin shooting the breeze and we reveal how many episodes are in That ‘90s Show on Netflix.
Since the revival has not been billed as a limited series, this means there’s a chance the narrative will go into a second season.
Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner with their daughter Lindsay Turner, and showrunner Gregg Mettler, That ‘90s Show is a period teen sitcom that is a sequel series to the 1998 show, That ‘70s Show, focusing on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, who bonds with other teens during the summer of 1995.
That ‘90s Show release date and time
That ‘90s Show is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 19, 2023, on Netflix.
Following the release schedule of most Netflix shows, That ‘90s Show will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.
This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
How many episodes are in That ‘90s Show?
That ‘90s Show will have 10 episodes within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.
Each installment will be a bite-sized 22 minutes long and the pilot episode will be directed by Gail Mancuso.
Below, we have included an episode guide to help you get caught up with the characters:
- Episode 1: That ’90s Pilot
- Episode 2: Free Leia
- Episode 3: Lip Smackers
- Episode 4: Rave
- Episode 5: Step By Step
- Episode 6: The Birthday Girl
- Episode 7: Boyfriend Day One
- Episode 8: Summer Storm
- Episode 9: Dirty Double Booker
- Episode 10: Kids in America
Fans have their say about the revival
The continuation of That ‘70s Show has received a mixed bag of comments, but most are generally excited for its return.
One Twitter user commented that either Netflix will cancel the series after one season, or give it the “Full House treatment” and make it go on forever – putting their two cents in after a recent storm concerning the platform’s penchant for canceling good shows.
Another fan asked politely for the return of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Buddy, for one episode.
By Jo Craig