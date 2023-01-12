HBO's The Last of Us premiere poster could hint at new infection details

HBO’s The Last of Us is almost here and as fans get even more excited about its impending release, a poster spotted at the show’s premiere event could show details on how the infection spreads throughout the body.

HBO’s adaptation of the much-loved and highly acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is literally only days away at this point. Already, critics who were invited to watch the first episode have given top praise to the post-apocalyptic series, thus setting a new record on Rotten Tomatoes of 97%.

It seems safe to say at this point, many fans who were concerned about the show can put away their worries, at least for now.

In other interesting news, a curious poster seen at HBO’s The Last of Us premiere event could point to how the show will handle the timeline of infection as it enters the body.

New HBO The Last of Us infection details?

Over on Reddit, a small poster for the event was showcased on a wall that looks like it might hold the secret to how the infection spreads in the show. Now, this could just be for the premiere event and mean nothing at all but on the other hand, it has been pointed out that Tess’ death in the show will be somewhat different than in the game.

In the game, Tess was bitten on the neck and didn’t begin to change for at least an hour but going by this poster image, if that happened in the show, Tess would change within 5-15 minutes which allowed Joel and Ellie to escape before Tess was gunned down by a soldier, something she wanted rather than changing into “one of those things”.

According to the poster, your best chance for lasting longer with the infection would be by getting bit on the foot or leg and this makes me wonder if HBO will go down the root of The Walking Dead in allowing the victim to survive if their leg gets cut off. RIP Hershel.

The Last of Us release date

Written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us will release via HBO and HBO Max on January 15. For those in the UK, you can catch it on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the next day.

