How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime?
It’s an exciting Fall season for fantasy lovers as television returns us to Westeros and Middle-earth in tandem and The Lord of the Rings fandom wants to know how many episodes are planned for The Rings of Power.
The prequel series will take place during the Second Age and shine a light on villain Sauron and Elven warrior Galadriel’s origins.
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.
How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?
The Rings of Power has a modest eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.
With multiple seasons already planned, the series is expected to retain this episode count within future seasons.
It has been confirmed that J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes, followed by four episodes from Wayne Che Yip and the remaining two helmed by Charlotte Brändström.
The Rings of Power Release Schedule
The Rings of Power is scheduled to release every Friday on Amazon Prime, however, America’s west coast will be able to enjoy new episodes on Thursday evenings.
The following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 2: TBA – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022
Early Reviews for the Double-Bill Premiere
The first review flurry has poured in for the show’s two-episode premiere, and the general consensus is positive.
The main takeaway from these early reviews is the recurring opinion that the prequel series is a “cinematic masterpiece” – which was expected thanks to the show’s mammoth budget.
However, Lord of the Rings fans will be tuning in each week to see how the writing holds up, including the character development of these iconic Tolkien characters.
By Jo Craig