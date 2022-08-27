Whenever a television series is set primarily in nature, fans soon want to know where the show was filmed so they can visit the backdrop for themselves and we discuss where the Apple TV+ show See Season 3 was filmed.

The streaming platform had previously confirmed that See Season 3 will serve as the final part to conclude the narrative.

Written by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, See is a science fiction drama for Apple TV+ set in a post-apocalyptic future following a blind tribe that holds two children who are blessed with sight, starring Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, and more.

Where was See Season 3 Filmed?

Like the previous season, filming for See Season 3 returned to Ontario and Toronto, Canada, to set the scene.

Season 3 was renewed before the second run even aired and filming for the final part began in May 2021 and wrapped in November of the same year.

Previous seasons included a host of filming in Canada’s British Columbia and Vancouver, with the crew moving to Ontario for Seasons 2 and 3.

Check Out See Season 3’s Specific Filming Locations

The cast and crew of See originally used a giant town set that was built roughly two hours outside of Toronto in a city called St. Thomas, however, costs forced relocation to Clairville.

See’s supervising location manager John Rakich, told KFTV that Season 3 filming required some shots to be set in various quarries around Toronto that hosted a number of fight sequences.

Furthermore, a huge junkyard full of abandoned and overgrown cars was visited in the town of Action, just outside of Toronto.

Additionally, many scenes were also filmed at the Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto, backed by the city’s entertainment workforce.

How Many Episodes are in See Season 3?

See has eight episodes to debut within its third season, following the episode count of the first two seasons on Apple TV+.

The third season of See is scheduled to release every Friday until its scheduled finale on Friday, October 14, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Each episode lasts between 49-57 minutes and we have included the entire release schedule for Season 3 with dates to mark in your calendar:

Episode 1: Heavy Hangs the Head – Friday, August 26, 2022

– Friday, August 26, 2022 Episode 2: Watch Out for Wolves – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

See Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

