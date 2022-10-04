It’s the final battle for our beloved characters in a post-apocalyptic world as The Walking Dead enters into its final part before the end. Ahead of its finale next month, we confirm how many episodes are left in Season 11 Part 3.

The Walking Dead first aired in 2010 starring Andrew Lincoln as Sheriff Rick Grimes, who exited the series a few seasons ago. Despite the show’s imminent ending, a number of spin-off shows have been announced, including one series following Daryl, another with Negan and Maggie, and a third starring Rick and Michonne.

Initially developed by Frank Darabont with Angela Kang now serving as showrunner, The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

How Many Episodes are Left in The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 has seven episodes left to air on AMC after Sunday’s return. Season 11 will have 24 episodes in total, however, making it the longest season of the show.

Season 11 of the long-running series has two more episodes than its previous season, and Seasons 10 and 11 contained more episodes than the show’s 16-episode average.

The final episode will be directed by veteran Greg Nicotero, which will likely be an emotional beat for loyal fans of the show.

Season 11 Part 3 Release Schedule

This will be the final Halloween season that The Walking Dead will be on air, but there are still plenty of spin-offs to follow that will no doubt fill the void.

The below schedule confirms that the final ever episode of The Walking Dead will air on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

As we’ve now entered into Part 3, we reveal the rest of Season 11’s release schedule, complete with episode titles:

Episode 17: Lockdown – October 2, 2022

– October 2, 2022 Episode 18: A New Deal – October 9, 2022

– October 9, 2022 Episode 18: Variant – October 16, 2022

– October 16, 2022 Episode 19: What’s Been Lost – October 23, 2022

– October 23, 2022 Episode 20: Outpost 22 – October 30, 2022

– October 30, 2022 Episode 21: Faith – November 6, 2022

– November 6, 2022 Episode 22: Family – November 23, 2022

– November 23, 2022 Episode 24: Rest in Peace – November 20, 2022

Fans React to TWD’s Return

The hit zombie show’s return was a bittersweet one for the fandom, knowing this will be the last time it makes its comeback.

The premiere left fans immediately wanting more and many have reserved their Sunday nights purely to celebrate the show’s swan song.

Actor Norman Reedus previously wrapped filming on Season 11 and shared an emotional video with Greg Nicotero on Instagram.

The Walking Dead Season 11 is now streaming on AMC.

