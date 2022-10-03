**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Laenor has been a relatively understanding husband to Rhaenyra thus far, and vice versa, but Episode 7 of House of the Dragon saw him notably distraught after his sister’s death, which provoked a surprising plan to be orchestrated.

Driftmark also saw Aemond claim Laena’s dragon Vhagar as his own, in order to prove to his siblings and himself that he too carries power. A heated fight between the children also fuelled Alicent’s rage after Aemond lost one of his eyes at the hand of Lucerys.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Episode 7 Ending Explained

After Rhaenyra admitted her want for Daemon, the pair put a plan in motion that ended with their marriage, but that could only happen if Laenor was out of the way.

Playing out in tandem with Rhaenyra and Daemon’s conversation, we see the Prince pay a visit to Ser Qarl, Laenor’s lover, who later visits the King Consort in his hall and moves to kill him in a sword duel.

We then cut to Lord Corlys and Rhaenys running into the hall to find a body had been burned in the fire, whom we are led to believe is Laenor, killed at the hands of Ser Qarl after a lovers’ quarrel.

Does Laenor Velaryon Die?

No, despite the evidence presented to the Velaryons indicating that it is Laenor who burned, it was actually part of an elaborate plan to fake Laenor’s death.

Laenor is confirmed to be alive through a late scene in the episode, when we see him leaving on a boat with Ser Qarl sporting a shaved head so he cannot be identified.

Turns out, the body that burned was a Laenor look-a-like, presumably the one that said he would get help once Ser Qarl and Laenor began fake-fighting.

Laenor’s fake death allowed Rhaenyra to marry Daemon and for Laenor to leave the duties he resented and live with his lover.

go live your best life ser laenor ?? #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/fvKeFKpX9z — House of the Dragon (@Houseofthedrag_) October 3, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

