Netflix subscribers are currently bewitched by Jenna Ortega undertaking the role of Wednesday Addams in the titular series, and if you still can’t get enough of the gothic family, we highlight where you can watch The Addams Family film series and how to watch them in order.

While the Netflix original series has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers, at least they are all in agreeance that Ortega’s performance is brilliant.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

How to Watch The Addams Family Film Series in Order

The Netflix series sees the return of Christina Ricci to play new character Marilyn Thornhill, however, Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies, both of which are listed below.

In total, there are six movies belonging to The Addams Family franchise and the best way to watch them all is in order of their release, since nearly all of the projects feature a new cast.

The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values are the only two to keep the same cast and we’ve listed the correct order to watch the film series below:

Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977)

(1977) The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) Addams Family Values (1993)

(1993) Addams Family Reunion (1998)

(1998) The Addams Family (2019)

(2019) The Addams Family 2 (2021)

Where to Watch The Addams Family Film Series

The 1977 musical comedy Halloween with the New Addams Family is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Kanopy, and Pluto TV.

Both The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) are available to stream on Paramount Plus and Channel 4 (UK). it is also available to buy or rent from Amazon, Google Play, Chili, Microsoft, YouTube, Rakuten, Apple TV Plus, and Sky Store.

Addams Family Reunion is a little more difficult to find, however, it is available to stream on YouTube thanks to Orphic Unknown.

The Addams Family (2019) is available to stream on Netflix and to buy or rent on Apple TV Plus, Sky Store, Rakuten, Amazon, Google Play, and Microsoft.

Lastly, The Addams Family 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as well as to buy or rent on Apple TV Plus, Sky Store, Rakuten, Google Play, Microsoft, Chili, and YouTube.

As an added bonus, if you’re looking to stream the original 1960s series, The Addams Family TV Show, it is currently available to watch on Roku, Tubi, and Freevee.

Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday has yet to be renewed for a second season by Netflix and the show’s green light will only come if the first season has been popular enough. The streaming platform will be giving the show a fair amount of time on air before making a call.

However, there is room for the show to grow thanks to the promise of another mystery during Season 1’s ending and the show’s billing outwith the confines of a miniseries.

In an interview with Screen Rant, co-creator Alfred Gough teased the possibility of more in Season 2 and said he and co-creator Miles Millar were “talking”:

“Miles (Millar, his fellow creator) and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Since Season 1 took two full years to produce, from announcement to release, it’s fair to assume that Season 2 would likely debut in late 2024.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

