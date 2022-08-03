I Am Legend has always stood on its own as one of the most memorable survival horrors of the genre and that feat is set to continue with a promised sequel that’s currently in production.

We reveal everything we know about I Am Legend 2, including confirmed cast members, the writer and producer on deck, and an ambiguous update from Will Smith himself.

Directed by Akiva Goldsman, the popular 2007 adaptation of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel I Am Legend became a popular survival horror movie of its generation, starring Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Emma Thompson, and more.

I am Legend 2 Update

Back in March of this year, I Am Legend lead Will Smith posted a camera still of an overgrown New York City street without any caption.

Fans of the first film immediately recognized what the actor was referring to and proceeded to share their excitement with the star.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now regarding the continued story of protagonist Robert Neville, and going by Smith’s update, filming could already be underway.

There is currently no release date announced for the project, but MovieWeb nodded towards a 2024 release date.

Michael B. Jordan Joins Will Smith

Deadline confirmed back in March that Black Panther and Creed actor Michael B. Jordan would be joining Will Smith in this endeavor.

Despite the actor’s character remaining a mystery for now, both actors will also fulfill producer duties on the project.

Taking I Am Legend’s alternate ending into consideration, the sequel has a few options on how to bring Neville back into the narrative.

Akiva Goldsman Will Return to Produce

Deadline also reported that Oscar winner and the director of the first movie Akiva Goldsman would be returning to produce the sequel.

Goldsman has also been credited for penning the script, however, the director has not been confirmed to helm the project just yet.

Bringing Goldsman back as the director would be the logical choice, but the director may want to bring someone new in to add their style to the movie, while he oversees the content.

