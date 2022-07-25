Madame Web set video teases Dakota Johnson as Julia Carpenter

**Warning – Potential spoilers ahead for Madame Web**

More footage has been captured from the Madame Web set in Boston, revealing our first look at Dakota Johnson as the titular character.

However, the actor’s style suggests a particular variant of Madame Web that will be portrayed in the film, and we discuss the video and variant in question.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson with writing duties by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant who can see into the spider-verse, also starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and more.

Madame Web set video

Captured by livdono on IG Stories (via @dakotaj_updates on Twitter), a short video emerged of actor Dakota Johnson on set filming a scene within a doorway at 159 Kelton St marked on the overhead covering.

Johnson can be seen with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a dark ensemble with a t-shirt tucked in, and sporting a distinct red jacket.

What may look like a regular, stylish outfit to some carried a very distinct look to Marvel fans, who immediately noticed that this look resembled Julia Carpenter’s from Marvel Comics.

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson



? livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

Who is Julia Carpenter?

Julia Carpenter became a test subject of the government group the Commission through her friend Val Cooper, but one experiment gone wrong saw Julia injected with a concoction of spider venom and exotic plant extracts giving her Spider-Man-like powers.

During her time as a superhero, Julia assisted in the first Secret Wars and also helped the West Coast Avengers.

During a plot line that saw Sasha Kravinoff’s capture of Mattie Franklin’s Spider-Woman, Madame Web, and Julia, Madame Web was mortally wounded but managed to transfer her powers to Julia to pass the mantle – thus rendering her blind.

Throughout Marvel Comics, Julia Carpenter wore an iconic red jacket with a dark ensemble underneath, as well as sporting red-tinted glasses.

Madame Web will be set during the early 2000s

As reported by Kevin Slane of Boston.com, the first Madame Web set photos revealed that a nostalgia injection had been given to the Boston Financial District.

With Boston standing in for New York City, cabs featuring advertisements for 3G and a billboard of Beyonce’s first album from 2003 was mounted in an alleyway for filming, suggesting all or part of Madame Web would be set within this time period.

This tease sent Spider-Man fans into an excited frenzy as we all know Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man film took place in 2002, which prompted speculation of a crossover.

Palm Pilots with new "3G speed"? Pay phones and newspaper boxes on every corner? A billboard for Beyoncé's debut album?



Sony-Marvel's upcoming superhero movie "Madame Web" has transformed Boston into early 2000s NYC for filming this week. https://t.co/qrErXgpUgV pic.twitter.com/Nyka9kVOHS — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 13, 2022

Madame Web will release on October 6, 2023.