**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Disney Plus prequel series Andor is gearing up to deliver a rebel mission to remember, but Star Wars fans are more concerned with the Kyber crystal around Cassian’s neck and we reveal if it is a new crystal form in the lore.

Next week will see the rebels’ mission to steal the Imperial’s payroll go through during the Eye of Aldhani and Cassian will be under pressure in the pilot’s chair.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Recap

During Episode 4 of Andor, we rejoined Luthen and Cassian as they touched down on the planet Aldhani.

Luthen managed to convince Cassian to get involved in a rebel mission led by Vel and he also offered considerable payment for the job.

Cassian accepted the offer and Luthen ended up giving him a necklace holding a blue crystal as leverage.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Is Blue Sky Kyber a New Crystal Form in Star Wars Lore?

Yes, Sky Kyber is a completely new form of Kyber crystal in the galaxy far, far away, as it has never been mentioned in Star Wars lore before.

The Sky Kyber is a Kuati signet from the ancient world and Luthen goes on to explain how the crystal “celebrates the uprising against the Rakatan invaders.”

Not only is the Sky Kyber a symbol of Luthen’s trust, but his description of the crystal also references a race of dark, force-sensitive individuals from the Knights of the Old Republic games.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

A snack to share with Mom. Take Syril's breakfast of choice on the go and watch #Andor now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/I0wcCC931h — Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) October 6, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all