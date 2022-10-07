Movies & Television

Is The Dweller an Original Character in The Rings of Power?

By Jo Craig

The Mystics standing in profile in The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Ben Rothstein, Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The seventh entry of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power returned the mysterious white-cloak trio to the frontline, while they were searching for The Stranger. We reveal if lead white-cloak The Dweller is an original character or not.

The Dweller first appeared in the trailer for the prequel series, and many thought that the figure could be Sauron, but we soon learned in Episode 5 that the white cloaks were tracking the fallen Meteor Man.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video
Yes, The Dweller is an original character created for The Rings of Power show, also confirmed by LOTR.Fandom, and played by Bridie Sisson.

We know that The Dweller has come from the lands of Rhûn in the far east, as confirmed by Lindsey Weber via Time, and is wrapped up in some of Tolkien’s darkest creations.

The Dweller is the leader of a group of three, traveling with companions The Ascetic and The Nomad, played by Kali Kopae and Edith Poor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

White-Cloak Theories

Amazon Prime previously confirmed that the group’s title was ‘mystics’ which operates under some form of religion that many have compared to a cult.

The group arrived shortly after Meteor Man fell to Earth and they are clearly looking for him. We also know that the shield they carry bears the same constellation that the Stranger is seeking and the staff they carry seems to resemble the Eye of Sauron.

One thing is clear, the mystics appear to be evil, confirmed by the burning of the Harfoots’ supplies, but one theory suggests they may be shapeshifters like Sauron himself.

They could have been the wolves that were previously trying to harm the Harfoots, but they could also just be zealots doing Sauron’s bidding through the use of dark sorcery. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Ben Rothstein, Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power and When is the Season Finale?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

Additionally, Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Midnight ET and will serve as the season finale.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: Udûn  – Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: The Eye – Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

