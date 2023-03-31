It’s time to saddle up and join the party because it’s going to be a rocky campaign. We reveal if Oscar-nominated actor, Bradley Cooper, is in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and discuss the possibility of the Critical Role cast appearing in the movie within cameo roles as well.

The only place you will be able to watch the D&D feature this weekend will be in theatres, however, the movie is expected to begin streaming on Paramount Plus this summer.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and co-written by the directors Michael Gilio and Chris McKay, the fantasy heist comedy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is based on the titular tabletop RPG game and set in the Forgotten Realms.

Is Bradley Cooper in the Dungeons and Dragons movie?

Yes, Bradley Cooper does make a small cameo in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Cooper plays the ex-husband of Michelle Rodriguez’s Holga Kilgore – a barbarian known for her strong stature and skilled combat.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Rodriguez revealed that her scene with the ex was originally shot with another actor and Cooper’s inclusion was filmed separately:

“It was originally another actor [in that scene]. They added [Bradley] after the fact and then told me about it. I was like, ‘What?'”

Will the Critical Role cast cameo in the Dungeons & Dragons movie?

Naturally, fans of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role, were expecting the cast to make a small appearance in the movie.

However, dungeon master, Matthew Mercer, previously debunked rumors on Twitter that they were involved:

“Internet is gonna internet, hehe. Just to adjust expectations, we are not in the film nor involved in the production. Paramount was nice enough to sponsor an episode of CR, though!”

Meet the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The main party of the campaign will include bard Chris Pine, barbarian Michelle Rodriguez, paladin Regé-Jean Page, druid Sophia Lillis, and sorcerer Justice Smith, alongside Hugh Grant’s villain.

The movie’s co-director, John Francis Daley, even has a small role supplying a creature’s voice at one part of the feature.

Below, we have included the full list of confirmed actors to be appearing in the movie:

Chris Pine – Edgin Darvis

– Edgin Darvis Michelle Rodriguez – Holga Kilgore

– Holga Kilgore Regé-Jean Page – Xenk Yendar

– Xenk Yendar Rylan Jackson – young Xenk

– young Xenk Justice Smith – Simon Aumar

– Simon Aumar Sophia Lillis – Doric

– Doric Hugh Grant – Forge Fitzwilliam

– Forge Fitzwilliam Chloe Coleman – Kira Darvis

– Kira Darvis Daisy Head – Sofina

– Sofina Jason Wong – Dralas

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in cinemas worldwide.

